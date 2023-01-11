Equify Financial, LLC Continues Expansion of the Small-Ticket Dealer and Vendor Program Team

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equify Financial, LLC is excited to announce the continued expansion of its Small-Ticket Dealer and Vendor Program Equipment Finance Business with the hiring of key personnel across several functional areas of the platform.

Joining the team will be Brenden Reeves and Donna Alexander as Regional Sales Managers. Reeves will be situated at Equify's headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, overseeing sales operations in west Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma. Meanwhile, Alexander will manage the Midwest region out of Chicago.

Additionally, Jaime Hudson and Michael Hammerle have joined Equify to take on important roles as Account Managers. Jamie Sterling will join them in Equify's newly opened office in Irvine, California, as a project manager.

Dan Krajewski, EVP of Equify Financial, added, "Equify's continued expansion plans require us to continually look to build our team with highly qualified personnel. These five individuals come to us with many years of experience across diverse business backgrounds. We are able to acquire this talent as a result of our unique employee-and-customer-first culture which allows us to attract the best talent in the equipment finance market. As we continue our expansion plans, we will continue to hire best-in-class employees."

Equify's Small-Ticket Dealer and Vendor Program allows referring parties to submit Application Only transactions between $25,000 and $500,000. Its efficient credit decisioning-and-processing model brings best-in-class service to the equipment finance market.

About Equify Financial, LLC

Equify Financial is a privately owned, independent specialty finance company based in Fort Worth, Texas, serving the United States. Founded in 2011 on the principles of meeting our customers where they are and helping them get to where they want to go, Equify works with customers at any stage in their business. We tailor each service for our clients to build a strong relationship and future.

With over 180 years of combined experience in the equipment finance industry, we help our customers find the best financial path forward.

For more information, please visit https://www.equifyfinancial.com.

Equify Contact:

Greg Clemens

National Sales Manager

Phone: 714-425-5567

Email: greg.clemens@equifyllc.com

Press Contact:

Taylor Kizer

Equify Executive Assistant

Phone: (817) 490-6800

Email: taylor.kizer@equifyllc.com

Contact Information:

Taylor Kizer

Executive Assistant

taylor.kizer@equifyllc.com

(817) 490-6800



Related Files

New Personnel PR - 1_10_23 .pdf

Related Images











Image 1: Equify Financial, LLC





Company Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment