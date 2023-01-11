Wood Adhesives Market will reach to USD 6.39 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Wood Adhesives market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Wood Adhesives market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/wood-adhesives-market/281/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as resin type, application, technology, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Wood Adhesives market are Ecotone Systems Pvt Ltd, Chengdu Rongyulong Technology Co Ltd, Puyang Green Foam, Junhua Group, BEIJING GUOJIAN ANKE, CMS Danskin Acoustics Limited, Linyi Yingke Chemistry, Acoustafoam, Queen City, Reilly Foam, Clark Foam among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Wood Adhesives market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

As consumer awareness of deforestation and climate impact has grown, the market for engineered wood panels has expanded. The amount of wood glue needed to make engineered wood panels is substantial. Furthermore, wood panels such as oriented strand boards, plywood, and particle board are used to make furniture and home décor. Due to rising consumer demand, a growing client base, and continued research & development, the market for wood adhesives is developing. The expansion of the market is impacted by fluctuating raw material prices. The cost and accessibility of the raw materials used to make adhesive by manufacturers have a big impact on the cost of their finished goods. The adhesive business uses a variety of raw materials, including plastic resins, synthetic rubber, refined petroleum products, inorganic chemicals, and industrial inorganic chemicals. Since the vast majority of these raw materials are petroleum derivatives, fluctuations in the price of other commodities have an impact on their pricing, which causes the market to contract.The market for wood adhesives is seeing new expansion potential as a result of the increased demand for low-volatile organic compounds. Since the leading players in the wood adhesives market are concerned with sustainability, one of the major trends in the industry is the shift toward products with low volatile organic compound (VOC) content.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/281

Scope of Wood Adhesives Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Resin type, Application, Technology, and region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Ecotone Systems Pvt Ltd, Chengdu Rongyulong Technology Co Ltd, Puyang Green Foam, Junhua Group, BEIJING GUOJIAN ANKE, CMS Danskin Acoustics Limited, Linyi Yingke Chemistry, Acoustafoam, Queen City, Reilly Foam, Clark Foam among others

Segmentation Analysis

Natural segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The resin type segment includes Natural and Synthetic. Natural is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. They are rising in popularity as a result of the global movement toward sustainable development and continuous research in the area of natural resin-based adhesives. R&D is focusing on advancements in biotechnology of bio-based resources to be used more efficiently.

Furniture segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment includes Cabinets, Flooring, Plywood, Furniture, Doors and windows, and Others. Furniture is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. The furniture market includes mattresses, desks, chairs, sets, tables, and other wooden furnishings. The market is growing quickly. Additionally, growth in the furniture category is anticipated to be driven by an increase in consumer demand.

Water based segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Technology segment includes Solvent based, Water based, and Others. Water based is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. The poultry segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Water-based solvents function better than solvent-based adhesives due to their improved cost- and eco-friendliness. The new restrictions regulating the use of solvents in the adhesive sector will also help the development of water-based adhesives.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for Wood Adhesives include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. Governments in these regions are encouraging investments through tax incentives and financial help, particularly in the construction industry, which will lead to a rise in the market for wood adhesives. Strong, lightweight building materials are in high demand on the market right now, which is predicted to drive growth for wood adhesives commonly used in the production of furniture and construction materials.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Wood Adhesives market size was valued at USD 0.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.12 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.

In Europe, Germany is a significant producer of wood adhesives. The strong demand from the furniture and construction industries has caused the wood adhesives business to rapidly develop in recent years.

China

China’s Wood Adhesives market size was valued at USD 0.10 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.16 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

One of the world's top producers of wood-based panels is China. The region's well-established wood panel sector and consistent supply of wood goods are both expected to support the expansion of the wood adhesives market.

India

India's Wood Adhesives market size was valued at USD 0.07 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.10 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The consumer wood adhesives market had considerable expansion and a rise in the living standards of the nation as a result of the rising demands from intermediates and the art and craft industries.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, The growth of this market is mainly driven by expanding usage of wood adhesives in significant emerging markets.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/281/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Textile Machine Lubricants Market Size By Base Oil (Mineral Oil-Based and Synthetic Oil-Based), By Application (Spinning Machine, Processing Machine, Winding Machine, Knitting Machine, Weaving Machine, Finishing Machine, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/textile-machine-lubricants-market/387

Polyester Fiber Market Size By Grade (PCDT Polyester and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyester), By Form (Solid and Hollow), By Application (Carpets and Rugs, Home textiles, Non-Woven Fabrics, Apparel, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/polyester-fiber-market/375

Compostable Paper Trays Market Size By Type (Food Trays, Plates, Utility Trays, Bowls and Cups and Others), By Application (Confectioneries, Restaurants, Bars, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/compostable-paper-trays-market/368

Footwear Sole Material Market Size By Type (Non-Athletic and Athletic), By End-User (Men, Children, and Women), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/footwear-sole-material-market/365

Coated Abrasives Market Size By Type (Paper, Non-Woven, Cloth, and Others), By Application (Industrial, Building, Construction, Household, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/coated-abrasives-market/364

Metal Fiber Felt Market Size By Type (Inconel, Stainless Steel, and Others), By Application (Automobile, Petrochemical Industry, Manufacturing Industry, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/metal-fiber-felt-market/360

Aluminium Composite Panels Market Size By Product (Polyester, PVDF, Laminating Coating, Oxide Films, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars), By Application (Automotive, Railways, Construction, Advertisement Board, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/aluminium-composite-panels-market/347

Metal Fiber Market Size By Type (Nickel, Copper, Steel, Aluminium, and Others), By Application (Power & Electronics, Automotive, Chemical and Materials, Textile, Aerospace and Defense, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/metal-fiber-market/345

Flexible Rubber Sheets Market Size By Base Material (Synthetic Rubber, Recycled Rubber, Natural Rubber, and Reclaimed Rubber), By End-User (Construction Industry, Chemicals Industry, Military & Defense, Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Marine Industry, and Mining Industry), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/flexible-rubber-sheets-market/342

Paint Cans Market Size By Material (Plastic and Metal), By Capacity (1001-2000 ml, 3001-4000ml, 1000ml and below, 2002-3000ml, and 4001 ml and above), By End-User (Consumer and Professional), and Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030