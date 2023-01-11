Global Data Centre Infrastructure Management Market Size Worth USD 10.5 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 19.13%

New York, United States , Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Data Centre Infrastructure Management Market Size to grow from USD 2.8 billion to USD 10.5 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.13% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

A data centre performance management (DCIM) program's objective is to give management a complete picture of a data center's operation so that resources like electricity, equipment, and floor space are all utilised to their utmost potential. IT hardware and infrastructure in data centres are measured, monitored, and managed using DCIM software. This makes it possible for owners of data centres to manage their operations and design their infrastructure more successfully. Programs for DCIM are also accessible on-premises and in the cloud. Administrators can locate and pinpoint links between a facility and its IT systems using data centre infrastructure management tools. With the use of energy-monitoring sensors and related equipment, IT equipment and infrastructure components like power distribution units, for example, can be seen and their energy consumption may be managed (PDUs).

The same method can subsequently be used to assess the power consumption effectiveness (PUE) and energy efficiency of cooling systems. Colocation facilities and data centres are undergoing a digital transition that is transforming IT architecture and adding complexity. To keep ahead of the markets, operators are creating a "digital twin," or virtual duplicate, of their infrastructure. Thanks to data centre management practises and technologies, an effective data centre can carry out tasks like managing asset configurations and changes, tracking asset associations and records, and analysing connections and ports.

Browse 65 market data Tables and 75 Figures spread through 215 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Data Centre Infrastructure Management Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By End-User (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Others), By Application (Asset Management, Cooling Management, Security Management, Power Management, Network Management), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030”.

Solution Segment to witness the faster market growth over the upcoming years.

Based on component, the global Data Centre Infrastructure Management Market is segmented into solution and services. Solution segment is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. Data centre operation managers can locate, locate, visualise, and manage all of the assets in the data centre, as well as plan capacity for future development, thanks to the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solution. In order to maximise the utilisation of data centres, Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions integrate information from several organisational domains. Data centre managers can benefit from DCIM systems by increasing output and reducing equipment downtime.

Telecom segment to growth with the highest CAGR.

On the basis of end user, the global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, And Others. Among these, IT & Telecom is witnessing the fastest market growth. The telecommunications sector is expanding swiftly, particularly in developing countries, and this is driving up the demand for efficient and economical data centres. The global market for data centre infrastructure management is expanding due to the demand for efficient data centres that can process large amounts of data quickly.

Asset management segment to see a surge in the demand over the upcoming years.

Based on application, the global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market is segmented into Asset Management, Cooling Management, Security Management, Power Management, And Network Management. The asset management sector is witnessing the fastest market growth over the previous years. As system complexity increases, managing IT assets gets harder. To maintain track of their IT assets, many small businesses employ spreadsheet-based or pen-and-paper methods. This outmoded method is unable to keep up with the rapid growth of IT infrastructure. The asset management capabilities of DCIM systems make it easier to track and manage company-owned equipment in a practical and automated manner.

Asia Pacific region to dominate the market over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market for Data Center Infrastructure Management is expected to expand at one of the fastest rates during the forecast timeframe. Growth in this region will be fueled by the rapid spread of network connectivity and wireless communication devices as well as the adoption of new technologies during the forecast period. Many factors contribute to the success of the DCIM market as it expands throughout APAC. These elements, which all contribute to the market expansion for DCIM in APAC, include a rising Internet penetration rate, a sizable consumer base, quick income growth, and technological developments.

Key Vendors in Data Center Infrastructure Management Market: Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Co., ABB Ltd. CommScope Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Sunbird Group, and Cisco Systems Inc are some of the key players operating in the DCIM market.

