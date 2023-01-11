Attempting to Start Over: Debut Novel SUMMER SQUALLS: MURDER AND INTRIGUE IN REHOBOTH BEACH Reveals That Peace and Healing Are Hard to Find

Charleston, SC, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Struggling to cope with his wife’s death, FBI forensics expert Jack Scanlon accepts a sabbatical to recover at a quiet Delaware resort town. His new neighbor, Kate, is rebounding from an abusive marriage while juggling a challenging career and raising her intelligent young son. When Jack and Kate meet, sparks begin to fly.

But their lives become complicated when Jack teams up with chief of police J. R. Johnson to investigate an unprecedented rash of suspicious murders. This draws the trio into a web of fraud, double-dealing, and treachery that leads to the discovery and dismantling of a major criminal enterprise threatening the region.

Summer Squalls: Murder and Intrigue in Rehoboth Beach is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

Tom Donnelly holds a BS and MS in civil engineering from Norwich University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He served for 10 years as a US Army engineer officer, where he was awarded the Bronze Star in Vietnam. Following military service, Tom became staff director of the Senate Water Resources Subcommittee, where he advised members on natural resources policy and for over 30 years worked as a lobbyist for various water resource organizations. For the past 25 years, Tom has umpired high school baseball and softball. Now retired, he and his wife, Joan, reside in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Attachment