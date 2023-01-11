The Underlying Thread: Period Romance Novel BITTERSWEET DESTINY Illustrates the Sustaining Power of Love on the American Frontier

Charleston, SC, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F. Brewster has long been drawn to tales about the American frontier. A distinctive historical period, the Western era helped shape a burgeoning nation, cultivated social norms, and forged a way of life for an expanding American civilization. The gritty era is the ideal setting for a romance novelist’s star-crossed lovers. Brewster enjoyed researching and writing about a time period in which she never lived, a time before the day of modern know-how. The author relished the opportunity to immerse readers into the realities of frontier living while crafting an authentic love story.

In Bittersweet Destiny, misguided rustler Amanda finds herself falling for the local ranch owner Miles. But the goal was not to fall in love but rather help carry out a raid on his cattle. Unbeknownst to Amanda, Miles has become smitten with her as well. Yet their feelings are left unspoken, and they go their separate ways. However, when the cattle raid does not go as intended, Miles and Amanda’s paths cross again. With the odds stacked against them, as life on the wild frontier is anything but trouble-free, Amanda and Miles remain resolute in the face of uncertainty, turmoil, and hardship. Protagonist Amanda is young, energetic, vulnerable, and always determined. While she learns that life is filled with conflict and disappointment, she clings to the promise of enduring love.

Delivering an inspiring romance, Brewster reveals how love is the underlying thread that ties people together.

Bittersweet Destiny is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

F. Brewster is a retiree who is fascinated by the Old West period, an era that molded and cultivated a way of life for an expanding civilization. She lives in Washington State. Bittersweet Destiny is her first published novel.

