Innovative Designs Receives Notice of Allowance on Patent Application

Pittsburgh, PA, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Designs (IVDN) is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has agreed that our patent application defining our proprietary process for forming closed and evacuated cell expanded low density foam is entitled to patent protection. The USPTO has issued a Notice of Allowance and an appropriate patent will issue in due course. A Notice of Allowance is a document sent to a patent applicant from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) after a patent examiner has decided to issue the requested patent. Additional patent applications on other proprietary concepts are also being pursued.



Innovative Designs CEO Joseph Riccelli commented, “This is another step forward in the validation process for our Insultex® insulation. Once in place it will open the door for unprecedented growth into apparel many other markets.”

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov .



Joseph Riccelli

412-799-0350

joer@idigear.com