Tickeron's Robot Factory Releases AI Trading Bots for Beginners

Sunnyvale, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickeron, the quant-sourced marketplace for AI-powered stock trading tools, is pleased to introduce a new type of easy-to-follow AI robots for beginners with simple and user-friendly rules.



Since the launch of AI Robots, we have received quite a few requests to create a robot for people who do not have enough time to constantly monitor the stock market. This task is rather difficult, because the algorithm should not only be simple and easy to use, but also be efficient and profitable. Our quant team was able to solve this problem using a combination of AI-based technical analysis engines (Pattern Search Engine, Real-Time Patterns, Trend Prediction Engine) and advanced fundamental analysis methods based of different approaches (value, growth, profitability, etc.)



The logic of AI robots for beginners is very simple and will be understandable even for an inexperienced trader. For analysis, the algorithm uses only stocks from the SP 500 index, which allows traders not to have problems with the spread or liquidity. All new trades are opened at 9:40 ET, i.e., 10 minutes after NYSE and NASDAQ main trading hours begin. After entering a position, the robot sets a fixed stop loss and take profit of 3% of the current stock price. Thus, it is enough for our users to wait until 9:40 ET, see if new signals have appeared, open trades, place closing orders and be free until the next trading session.

The robot algorithm generates signals based on the BUY / SELL daily analytical system - a complex method for assessing the market situation, consisting of the following blocks:

1. Technical Analysis (TA) score - signals from several technical indicators (AI Patterns, AI Trend Predictions, MACD, RSI, Stochastic, etc.) are processed using neural networks.

2. Fundamental Analysis (FA) score - complex fundamental analysis based on quantitative comparative ratings (Valuation, P/E Growth, SMR etc.)

3. Buy / Sell daily rating system - processes the aggregate score results and generates a trading signal.



"First, we created an AI algorithms based on a combination of advanced technical and fundamental analysis methods. Secondly, we have developed simple and effective robots for beginner traders using these algorithms. All this allows us to effectively help our retail users to trade in the same way that hedge funds trade”, said Sergey Savastiouk, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Tickeron.



About Tickeron: Tickeron is an algorithmic AI trading marketplace for traders, investors, and proprietary neural network developers. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit Tickeron. Follow Tickeron on the following channels: Twitter, YouTube, Stocktwits, and Google News. The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.