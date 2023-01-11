Global Catalytic Converter Market Size Will Be Worth $76.7 billion by 2030, At a CAGR 9.3% in Automotive Sector | Industry Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030

Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, San Francisco, CA, Houston, TX, Washington, DC, Miami, FL, Chicago, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Catalytic Converter Market By Type (Three-Way Oxidation-Reduction Catalytic Converter, Two-Way Oxidation Catalytic Converter, And Diesel Oxidation Catalyst) By Material (Rhodium, Platinum, And Palladium), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Catalytic Converter Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 49.25 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 76.7 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Catalytic Converter? How big is the Catalytic Converter Industry?

Catalytic Converter Report Coverage & Overview:

A catalytic converter makes use of a chamber known as a ‘catalyst’ to convert harmful gasses emitted from the combustion engine into less harmful or safe gasses, for instance, steam. The main methodology behind the function of a catalytic converter is the splitting up of molecules that are considered unsafe and are coming out of a car before they get mixed or released into the air. It can mostly be located at the bottom of the underside of the vehicle and appears like a metal box with two attached pipes coming out of it.

The catalytic converter makes use of these pipes along with the catalyst to conduct the gas conversion process. Studies have indicated that a well-maintained catalytic converter can assist in improving the efficiency of the vehicle which directly impacts its overall performance or health. Catalytic converters have often fallen prey to theft because of the precious metals they are made of and hence the owners of equipment installed with these catalytic converters need to invest higher in safeguarding the device.

Global Catalytic Converter Market: Growth Dynamics

The global catalytic converter market is projected to grow owing to the increasing sales revenue registered in the automotive industry, which is one of the most dominating and largest consumer industries of catalytic converters. All modern-age cars are equipped with a catalytic converter because it is an important way of converting harmful or hazardous gasses emitted from cars into safer options. Factors like growing income, increasing disposable income capacity, availability of financial assistance, and availability of cars across price ranges are the most influencing factors driving the demand in the automotive segment.

The use of catalytic converters in automotive vehicles has become a government-regulated issue as it can assist in the reduction of air pollution. Other factors that could help the global market growth are the increasing awareness amongst the population about air pollution and the increasing application of catalytic converters in the non-automotive industry where fuel is required to run the systems like ships and forklifts.

There are several factors that could impede the global market growth and the most dominating reason appears to be the growing demand and preference of consumers in choosing electric vehicles over fuel-powered cars. Catalytic converts are essential components of vehicles that run on diesel, petrol, or gas. However, since there is no requirement for fuel in smart or electric cars, the demand for catalytic converters may also get hampered. Issues like LAX government rule especially in underdeveloped or developing nations related to air pollution and factors causing it could restrict the global market growth.

The rising strategic measures by market players could open new doors for further growth whereas the growing theft incidents may act as a major challenge.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 49.25 billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 76.7 billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.3% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Futaba Corporation, Clean Diesel Technologies Inc., Tenneco Inc., Eberspaecher GmbH Holding & Co., Faurecia SA, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Standard Motor Products Europe Ltd., HJS Emission Technology GmbH & Co. KG., Benteler International AG, Tenneco Inc., Magneti Marelli S.P.A, BASF Catalysts LLC., and Jetex Exhausts Ltd. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Catalytic Converter Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global catalytic converter market is segmented based on type, material, and region

Based on type, the global market is segmented into three-way oxidation-reduction catalytic converter, two-way oxidation catalytic converter, and diesel oxidation catalyst. The global market was dominated by the diesel oxidation catalyst segment since this type of converter is the most used with compression-ignition engines and 2021 registered high sales of passenger diesel-run cars. Almost 50% of the total car sales in Europe were diesel-powered vehicles. However, the increasing shift toward greener vehicles could lead to a decrease in the demand for diesel oxidation catalysts. Three-way oxidation-reduction catalytic converter was the second most revenue-generating type in 2021.

Based on material, the global market is divided into rhodium, platinum, and palladium. The global market registered the highest growth in the rhodium segment and may grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period because the material is more cost-effective than its counterparts. It also offers better performance in terms of the reduction of hazardous gasses. Although palladium and platinum are similar in many ways, the demand for platinum is higher to produce diesel catalytic converters whereas platinum leads the demand value for petrol-powered cars.



The global Catalytic Converter market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Three-Way Oxidation-Reduction Catalytic Converter

Two-Way Oxidation Catalytic Converter

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst

By Material

Rhodium

Platinum

Palladium



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Catalytic Converter market include -

Futaba Corporation

Clean Diesel Technologies Inc.

Tenneco Inc.

Eberspaecher GmbH Holding & Co.

Faurecia SA

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Standard Motor Products Europe Ltd.

HJS Emission Technology GmbH & Co. KG.

Benteler International AG

Tenneco Inc.

Magneti Marelli S.P.A

BASF Catalysts LLC.

Jetex Exhausts Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Catalytic Converter market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 9.3% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Catalytic Converter market size was valued at around US$ 49.25 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 76.7 billion by 2028.

The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing concern over air pollution across the globe

Based on type segmentation, diesel oxidation catalyst was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on material segmentation, rhodium was the leading material in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Catalytic Converter industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Catalytic Converter Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Catalytic Converter Industry?

What segments does the Catalytic Converter Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Catalytic Converter Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Material And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Dominance:

North America is projected to register the highest growth in the catalytic converter market due to the stringent government regulations surrounding air pollution and the presence of some of the critical players in the US with increasing budgets for product development and innovation. Growth in Europe is expected to be led by the dominant automotive sector with Germany acting as the largest regional contributor in the coming years. Europe is known as the hub of luxury cars which are essentially the largest consumers of the most expensive catalytic converters in the world. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register significant growth influenced by the growing demand for budget-friendly fuel-run passenger cars as well as an increasing number of players entering the regional market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to register significant growth.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In June 2022, BM Catalysts announced the expansion of its catalytic converter range with the addition of 9 brand-new references

In March 2020, BASF launched a new tri-metal catalyst which is developed in collaboration with Impala Platinum and Sibanye-Stillwater

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence catalytic converter market growth over 2022-2030?

What will be the value of the catalytic converter market during 2022-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the catalytic converter market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the catalytic converter market growth?

