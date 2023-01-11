Woodford Reserve Extends Partnership with Churchill Downs as Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today that Churchill Downs Racetrack (“Churchill Downs”) has entered an agreement with Woodford Reserve® Kentucky Bourbon (“Woodford Reserve”) that will solidify the renewal of Woodford Reserve as the presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby through 2027. Woodford Reserve has been the “Official Bourbon of the Kentucky Derby” since 1999 and the presenting sponsor for the past four years.



“We are thrilled to welcome back Woodford Reserve as the presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby for the next five years,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI. “We are pleased to build upon this partnership between two global entities that represent the unique culture and unbridled spirit of Kentucky. Brown-Forman’s brand offerings are the ideal complement to the heritage of this time-honored tradition.”

“We are proud to renew this partnership, as it unites together two of Kentucky’s greatest attractions, bourbon and thoroughbreds,” said Lawson Whiting, CEO of Brown-Forman Corporation, owner of Woodford Reserve.

Woodford Reserve commemorated the sponsorship by laying down oak in the Kentucky Derby Winner’s Circle at Churchill Downs to be used in a barrel for a very rare bourbon that will celebrate the milestone 150th running of the Kentucky Derby in 2024. The oak will be “seasoned” in open air for approximately two months, allowing the wood to mature in preparation for the whiskey.

“We are excited for the next five years, and we are honored to continue our partnership with Churchill Downs by creating this very special bottle for Derby 150,” said Woodford Reserve Master Distiller, Chris Morris. “On the first Saturday in May, no matter where in the world we are, we are all Kentuckians with a glass of Woodford Reserve in hand.”

Woodford Reserve will continue to leverage existing partnerships associated with the Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs and the Road to the Kentucky Derby. The extended partnership includes three additional Brown-Forman brands: Old Forester, Finlandia and Herradura.

Old Forester returns as the “Official Mint Julep of the Kentucky Derby” and a sponsor of Thurby, a beloved day of live racing held on the Thursday of Derby week. Premium Finlandia vodka celebrates the Kentucky Oaks as a key ingredient for the signature Oaks Lily cocktail. Herradura tequila cocktails will be available at Churchill Downs throughout Derby week.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $3 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 ¼-mile race for 3-year-olds is the longest continually-held major sporting event in the United States and the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown series. Also known as, “The Run for the Roses” and “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports,” the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horse race in the nation. The 149th Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”, NASDAQ: CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for nearly 150 years, beginning with the company’s most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the development of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of the TwinSpires horse racing online wagering business and the operation and development of regional casino gaming properties. More information is available at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

About Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve, “Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby,” is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s, Finlandia, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Old Forester, Sonoma-Cutrer and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly. To learn more about Woodford Reserve, visit us www.woodfordreserve.com or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/woodfordreserve .

