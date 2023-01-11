MiNK Therapeutics to Participate in B. Riley Securities Oncology Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, announced that Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and CEO of MiNK, will participate in a fireside chat at the 3rd Annual B. Riley Securities Oncology Conference on January 18th, at 11:00 AM ET.



Access to the live fireside chat is available at https://brileyoncology22.sequireevents.com/. Following the fireside chat, a replay will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the MiNK website at https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations.

B. Riley Securities 3rd Annual Oncology Conference, January 18-19, will feature over 30 SMiD cap healthcare companies focused on the development and commercialization of new medicines and key enabling technologies, cutting across multiple next-generation therapeutic modalities. The conference will feature KOL panel discussions with academic and industry leaders at the forefront of translational and clinical research underway with novel immunotherapy, cell therapy, and targeted oncology approaches, as well as imaging and radiation oncology initiatives, aimed at driving meaningful improvements to current standard of care for cancer patients.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next-generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/. Follow us on Twitter @MiNK_iNKT.

