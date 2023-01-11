Hydromer Inc. Announces the Addition of Michael Torti as Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Business Development

Concord, NC, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Michael Torti has vast experience in B2B sales and marketing of complex manufactured goods and medical devices and as of January 9th, 2023 has joined the Hydromer team in the capacity of Vice President of Global Sales, Marketing and Business Development



Mr. Michael Torti has vast experience in B2B sales and marketing of complex manufactured goods and medical devices and as of January 9th, 2023 has joined the Hydromer team in the capacity of Vice President of Global Sales, Marketing and Business Development - reporting directly to Mr. Peter M. von Dyck, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Torti is a performance-driven business leader with strong sales, market development, revenue growth and company leadership skills - with over thirty years of experience. Mike began his career as a Field Sales Engineer, covering a multi-state territory for a global manufacturing company. Through strong performance, he rose through the ranks with positions of increasing scope and management responsibility. He possesses decades of experience in the manufacturing sector, serving companies of all sizes.

His corporate background includes positions as the Managing Director (Repi LLC), Vice President – Sales and Marketing (Lexington Precision Corporation), Director of Sales, North America (Nypro Healthcare), President (Rondo-Pak), Group Vice President – CMO (Applied Tech Products, Inc.), and Director of Sales (Dynacast, Inc.).

Michael’s academic background includes a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from the State University of New York at Binghamton. He also received additional professional development in schools such as Warwick School (Coventry, England).

“With his extensive sales and market development skills, in addition to his deep technical knowledge and considerable track record of driving revenue growth, we feel that Michael is a wonderful addition to our Leadership Team to drive sales and help Hydromer expand its presence in the growing medical device and industrial surface modification marketplace,” said Peter M. von Dyck, Hydromer CEO.

About Hydromer®

Hydromer®, Inc & Subsidiary (the “Company”) is an ISO 9001:2015 global business-to-business (B2B) surface modification and coating solutions provider offering polymer research & development, and manufacturing services capabilities for a wide variety of applications. We are a U.S. public corporation domiciled in Concord, NC. Our customers are located across the United States of America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The Company was established in 1980, originally incorporated in the State of New Jersey. We are a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 13485, and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 production facility. For over four decades, the Company has developed value-added solutions to serve businesses in domestic and international markets, in a wide range of industries. We manage numerous global B2B services such as, coating services, research and development, analytical testing, technology transfer, and dedicated machinery building, installation, and support. We have successfully developed numerous proprietary formulations and secured many patents worldwide at separate times throughout our history including, anti-microbial, anti-fog, anti-frost, condensation-controlling, hydrophilic and thromboresistant coatings.



