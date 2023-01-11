Unmanned Aircraft Training Market Size Worth US$ 1,130.1 Million by 2033 at a CAGR of 15.6% | Fact.MR

Rockville, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for unmanned aircraft training is anticipated to reach US$ 265.2 million in 2023 and grow at a healthy 15.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. UAV training and stimulation is defined as a model that the pilot uses to comprehend how a system or process in the real world operates in relation to UAV training.



This training and stimulation system aids in enhancing the drone pilot's performance. By giving pilots a synthetic environment, this also aids in improving their hands-on experience for real-world scenarios. The market's growth is projected to be fuelled by the spike in demand for military drones.

UAV use has grown quickly in a variety of contexts, including maritime surveillance, oil and gas exploration, power plant surveys, and military missions, among others which necessitates the aircraft training. During the forecast period, this is anticipated to fuel the unmanned aircraft training market's growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global unmanned aircraft training market is projected to reach US$ 1,130.1 million by 2033.

The market witnessed 10.2% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Remotely Piloted unmanned aircraft training in operation segment dominates the market with 76.6% market share in 2023.

Under drone type, military unmanned aircraft training dominates the market and are valued at US$ 180.3 million in 2023.

Based on region, demand for unmanned aircraft training expected to increase at CAGR of 16.4% in East Asia during the forecast period.



“Increase in Defence Expenditure to Boosts the Unmanned Aircraft Training Market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Unmanned Aircraft Training Industry Research

By Drone Type :

Fixed Wing Drone

Rotary Wing Drone

By Operation :

Autonomous Drone

Remotely Piloted Drone

By Application :

Filming & Photography

Inspection & Maintenance

Mapping & Surveying

Precision Agriculture

Surveillance & Monitoring

Others

By End Use :

Civil

Commercial

Military



By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Development

Governments have invested in the development of drones and UAV technology. As a result, there has been a noticeable increase in the use of the UAVs and simulators by defence and law enforcement agencies around the world. The world militaries are now focused on maintaining small but capable aircraft, driving them to purchase a new generation of aircraft with advanced features and sophisticated cockpits. This factor creates a demand for pilot training on new aircraft interfaces, driving the procurement of corresponding training aircraft variants. During the anticipated period, these factors can help the global unmanned aircraft training market grow.

Key Companies Profiled

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Da-jiang innovations science and technology co. Ltd.

Aerovironment Inc.

The Boeing Company

Textron Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Saab ab

Parrot SA

3d robotics Inc.

AscTec

Xaircraft

Israel aerospace industries ltd.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global unmanned aircraft training market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of

Drone Type, (fixed wing drone, rotary wing drone), Operation (autonomous drone, remotely piloted drone), Application, (filming & photography, inspection & maintenance, mapping & surveying, precision agriculture, surveillance & monitoring, others), End Use, (civil, commercial, military) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

