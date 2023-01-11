OuterBox to Exhibit at NRF 2023

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OuterBox will host a booth at NRF 2023, sponsored by the National Retail Federation, Jan. 15-17 in New York City. The digital marketing agency will be one of 800+ exhibitors at the trade show.

This is the first time the Ohio-based firm will exhibit at the "Retail's Big Show." A three-person team, representing OuterBox's operations and sales divisions, will staff the company's booth. OuterBox COO Nick Nolan, who will attend the event, praised the potential networking opportunities.

"Our team is super pumped to attend NRF 2023," he said. "It's going to be a great turnout.

"We're excited to speak with companies that need help with their online marketing and to meet up with current customers to discuss how we can help them even more," Nolan said.

OuterBox representatives will be ready to speak about the company's complete suite of services, including:

The firm specializes in eCommerce websites with SEO services that comprise content writing and link building, among other strategies.

Held at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, NRF 2023 is the preeminent trade show for the retail industry. It's where people learn about cutting-edge technologies and trends in retail. Nearly 16,000 industry professionals attended NRF 2022. 2023 exhibitors include retailers as diverse as 7-Eleven and the Augusta National Golf Club Shop.

Visit OuterBox at Booth 6505 on Level 3 to learn more about the difference the firm can make in online marketing for the retail industry.

ABOUT OUTERBOX

OuterBox is a digital marketing agency with 18+ years of experience and a team of more than 75. Its flagship services include paid search marketing, search engine optimization, Google Ads management, email marketing and eCommerce website development. OuterBox provides marketing services across multiple platforms, including WordPress, WooCommerce, BigCommerce and Magento. As a leader in the eCommerce space, OuterBox delivers unparalleled Shopify SEO and Shopify website design services. With all services under one roof, the company can provide a cohesive approach to online marketing, driving the marketing results clients deserve.

Contact Information:

Jeff Hirz

VP of Business Development

jeffh@outerbox.com

866-647-9218



