Konica Minolta Expands bizhub i-Series Line with New A4 Devices to Boost Productivity in the Home Office

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), a leader in world-class printing technology, is excited to announce the latest addition to its new generation of the bizhub® A4 series. The bizhub C3100i Single Function Printer (SFP) and C3120i All-In-One Printer (AIO) both feature a lightweight design with a smaller footprint, ideal for the home office.



These net new devices have a print speed of up to 33 ppm, and the C3120i is equipped with colour scanning, fax and copy capabilities. Both the bizhub C3100i and C3120i models are designed for customers with remote offices to offer them the same levels of productivity at home as at the office. The devices are easily shipped, set up and maintained, all while taking up little space and outputting a small footprint.

“In keeping pace with our customers’ evolving needs, we continue to provide versatility in our printer portfolio by providing technology that conforms to accommodate different working environments,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning. “More and more companies are maintaining a hybrid work model, but home offices mean smaller spaces, so we are excited to introduce these two new printers that support the intelligent connected workplace from remote locations.”

The C3100i and C3120i models are equipped with standard 512 MB memory, PS, PCL, Super G3 Fax (standard on theC3120i All-In-One Printer), Standard Gigabit Ethernet, 50-sheet Dual Scan Document Feeder, 250-sheet Standard Paper Tray, Standard USB 2.0 (supports local printing) and many other features including:

512 MB Memory pre-installed (C3100i/C3120i)

Dual-Scan Document Feeder with the capability of holding up to 50 sheets

Touch Panel Display

Secure network integration and user authentication

Reduced energy consumption and costs

Short warm-up time

Customers looking for a mixed fleet of A4 and A3 printers will experience the same award-winning user interface, functionality and platform offered by the entire bizhub i-Series line. Konica Minolta’s line of A3 printers recently received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Award. The bizhub i-Series has also been recognized by Better Buys, the Japan Institute of Design Promotion, the German Design Awards and the International Designers Society of America.

