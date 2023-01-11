Additional purchase price paid regarding certain acceptances of NeoGames S.A.’s public offer to the shareholders of Aspire Global plc

English Swedish

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 17 January 2022, NeoGames S.A.1 (“NeoGames”) announced a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Aspire Global plc2 (“Aspire Global”) to tender all their shares in Aspire Global to NeoGames for a consideration consisting of a combination of cash and newly issued shares in NeoGames in the form of Swedish depository receipts (the “Offer”).

After the end of the acceptance period on 25 May 2022, NeoGames announced that shares corresponding to in total 98.25 percent of the shares and votes in Aspire Global on a non-diluted basis had been tendered in the Offer. As all conditions for completion were met, NeoGames declared the Offer unconditional in all respects and announced that the acquisition of the shares in Aspire Global tendered in the Offer would be completed. NeoGames further announced that the acceptance period of the Offer was extended until and including 14 June 2022. At the end of the extension of the acceptance period, additional shares corresponding to in total 1.06 percent of the shares and votes in Aspire Global on a non-diluted basis had been tendered in the Offer, entailing that shares corresponding to in total 99.31 percent of the shares and votes in Aspire Global on a non-diluted basis had been tendered in the Offer. The acceptance period of the Offer was not extended further and the Offer was consequently closed. Subsequently, the remaining shares in Aspire Global were acquired by NeoGames by way of a compulsory acquisition procedure, as a consequence of which Aspire Global became a wholly owned subsidiary of NeoGames. On 23 June 2022, Aspire Global announced that the company’s application regarding delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market had been approved and that the last day of trading was on 4 July 2022.

In accordance with NeoGames’ press release on 17 January 2022, whereby the Offer was announced (the “Offer Announcement”), shareholders of Aspire Global were offered to tender in the Offer pursuant to either of two consideration alternatives: the Base Case Alternative and the Conditional Alternative (as defined in the Offer Announcement). Shareholders who had elected the Conditional Alternative and received less than 0.320 shares in NeoGames in the form of Swedish depository receipts at settlement of the Offer (and who had consequently received less consideration than shareholders who had elected the Base Case Alternative) were, pursuant to the Offer Announcement, entitled to an additional cash purchase price, conditional upon payment of future dividends from Aspire Global to NeoGames in a corresponding aggregate amount (net of any dividend tax) after Aspire Global had become a wholly owned subsidiary of NeoGames. Pursuant to the Offer Announcement, the value of the additional purchase price would, for each tendered share in Aspire Global, amount to the difference between the value of the actual share consideration delivered (where 0.320 shares in NeoGames would be deemed to have a value of SEK 111.00) and SEK 111.00. As stated in the Offer Announcement, the maximum aggregate value that could be received under the Conditional Alternative could never exceed the value received under the Base Case Alternative.

In its press release on 17 January 2022, Aspire Global’s independent bid committee recommended the shareholders of Aspire Global to accept the Base Case Alternative in the Offer rather than the Conditional Alternative. However, as stated in the Offer Announcement, shareholders, who in aggregate owned shares which at the time of the Offer Announcement corresponded to 66.96 percent of all shares and votes in Aspire Global, made undertakings to elect the Conditional Alternative in order to enable all other shareholders to receive consideration in all cash.

NeoGames hereby announces that the additional cash purchase price has now been paid, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Offer Announcement, to all shareholders of Aspire Global who elected the Conditional Alternative in the Offer. The payment of the additional purchase price was preceded by such dividend from Aspire Global to NeoGames which, pursuant to the Offer Announcement, was a condition for the payment. The aggregate value received by shareholders under the Conditional Alternative has not exceeded the value received by shareholders under the Base Case Alternative.

Important information

NeoGames discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Swedish Corporate Governance Board’s Takeover rules for certain trading platforms. The information was submitted for announcement at 10:15 p.m. (CET) on 11 January 2023.

This press release has been published in Swedish and English. In the event of any discrepancy in content between the two language versions, the Swedish version shall prevail.

_________________

1 A Luxembourg société anonyme (reg. no. B186309), domiciled in Luxembourg.

2 A Maltese public limited company (reg. no. C 80711), domiciled in Malta.