Peapod Digital Labs Recognized by Built In Best Places to Work, Best Midsize Places to Work for Boston and Chicago

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth year in a row, Peapod Digital Labs (PDL) has won a spot on Built In’s “Best Places To Work” list, an awards program for the country’s top employers, from start-ups to long-established enterprises. PDL, the digital, e-commerce and commercial engine for the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA, earned four distinctions:



“PDL’s strength as a company comes from our shared passion and cooperative culture,” says Krystin McDermott, Talent Acquisition Manager, Peapod Digital Labs. “This award gives external validation to what our leadership team already knew: our success is owed at least in part to the healthy, harmonious work environment PDLers have created.”

Peapod Digital Labs was selected as a top employer based on Built In’s internal algorithm, which measures company data regarding benefits, compensation, and flexible work opportunities. Built In also examines companies’ work cultures, including DEI programming and “people-first” initiatives.

“These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “They’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations and have set the stage for a human-centered future of work.”

About Peapod Digital Labs

Peapod Digital Labs is the digital and commercial engine of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA. As the innovation lab for the U.S. brands, which includes Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, Peapod Digital Labs promotes digital and e-commerce innovation, technology and experience to meet the changing needs of customers of each Ahold Delhaize USA local brand, regardless of when, where and how consumers choose to shop. Learn more at www.peapoddigitallabs.com.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards honor companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C.

