Olaplex Holdings, Inc: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; January 17, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Olaplex Holdings, Inc (“Olaplex”) (NASDAQ: OLPX) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased securities Olaplex Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) September 2021 IPO.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The complaint states that the defendants did not inform investors that: the market conditions and competition in the haircare industry were stronger than they had claimed, the company was unlikely to keep its sales and revenue growth, the company was unlikely to achieve the financial and operational growth stated in the Offering Documents, and as a result, the defendants' statements about the company's performance, operations and prospects were false and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising