TruStone Financial Donates $10,000 to Local High School Sports in Minnesota

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This fall, TruStone Financial Credit Union donated a total of $10,000 to 10 high school athletics programs as a sponsor of KARE 11’s Prep Sports Hot Highlights. Each week, KARE 11 News Anchor Randy Shaver nominated three top football plays from area high schools, and KARE 11’s social media followers picked a favorite. Winners were announced every Friday, and TruStone Financial donated $1,000 to each of the winning schools’ general athletic and activity funds.



“TruStone Financial is a dedicated partner and for the eighth year has helped make the KARE 11 Prep Sports Hot Highlights program possible,” says Shaver. “We are able to recognize and support so many talented athletes and programs.”

“We are proud to support our communities and the development of our future leaders,” says TruStone Financial Chief Retail Officer Steve Steen. “Our partnership with KARE11 allows us to highlight some amazing programs and athletes right in our own neighborhoods.”

To celebrate their Hot Highlights win, TruStone Financial presented a check to each week’s winning player(s) and team at their school and congratulated them on social media.

This year’s winning schools include:

Concordia Academy ($1,000)

Elk River High School ($1,000)

Eden Prairie High School ($1,000)

Lakeville South High School ($1,000)

Rogers High School (Two-time winner: $2,000)

Rosemount High School ($1,000)

Stillwater High School ($1,000)

Wayzata High School ($1,000)

Westonka High School ($1,000)



About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors since 1939. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, education is driven into the mission. It has 22 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of $4.6 billion as of November 30, 2022 and a mortgage servicing portfolio of more than $2 billion. To learn more, visit TruStone.org.

