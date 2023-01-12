Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Urges Shareholders with Significant Losses in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Holdings Inc. to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Class: Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) securities between January 25, 2021 and September 28, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Sunlight claims to be a business-to-business-to-consumer point-of-sale ("POS") financial platform that provides residential solar and home improvement contractors the ability to offer seamless POS financing to their customers.