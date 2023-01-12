Early Birds Selects Andy Dougherty to Lead as It Expands Its US Operations

Forde, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlybirds.io is an award-winning global OSINT and open innovation ecosystem company that tracks, maps, and monitors global industry capabilities to create a capability edge for organisations. A task that has caught the attention of many early adopter American businesses and innovators in the country and the globe. This is something that has prompted EarlyBirds to expand its United States of America operations. In line with this effort, the company has just hired seasoned executive Andy Dougherty to spearhead this mission. As the new President of EarlyBirds USA Operations, he is expected to use his 40+ years of industry and government experience as well as knowledge of the US Industry and Federal Government space at-large to further cement EarlyBirds growing reputation as a key player when it comes to understanding a customer’s needs to solve challenges or seize opportunities for a competitive edge.