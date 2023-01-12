Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market is Forecasted to Reach Nearly USD 1.95 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Scenario and Regional Analysis

SYDNEY, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research Published Latest Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market Study with an in-depth analysis of the current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. By following several steps of collecting and analyzing market data, this finest market research report is structured by expert team. This Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market report highlights key market dynamics of the sector and encompasses historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the related industry. Moreover, the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs report also contains all the information including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements while detailing the actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers, acquisitions, and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market in the forecast period 2023-2030. The expected CAGR of the hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market is tend to be around 8.2% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2022, and it would grow up to USD 1.95 billion by 2030. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a major kind of primary liver cancer that arises from the liver cells or hepatocytes. The disease is more prevalent in patients with hepatitis B, hepatitis C, cirrhosis, obesity, and diabetes. Diagnosis of this condition is largely done by several imaging tests such as ultrasound, CT scan, MRI, and liver biopsy. Treatment includes ablation therapy in addition to chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and targeted drug therapy. Mjority of HCC is witnessed in patients with end-stage of liver dysfunction.

The incidence of HCC has evolved considerably during the past few decades and it has become the third leading cause of deaths by cancer globally. The incidence of hepatitis B and hepatitis C chronic liver diseases are growing, the incidence of HCC is prevalent in Asia and Africa, with prevalence rates in men of 35 per 100,000 populations.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs .

Some of the major players operating in the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market are:



Exelixis, Inc (U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc.(U.S.)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

Lilly (U.S.)

SillaJen, Inc (South Korea)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Janssen Global Services, LLC (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc (U.S.)

CELGENE CORPORATION (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Gilead Sciences, Inc (U.S.)

GSK plc (U.K.)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Eisai Co., Ltd (Japan)

Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

Polaris Group (U.S.)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC (U.S.)

Opportunities:

Increasing Strategic Collaborations Between Organizations

The manufactures are focused on several strategic collaborations to jointly develop and commercialize immunotherapies that are indicated to treat wide range of tumors. For instance, in 2014, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. made a strategic collaboration agreement to jointly develop and commercialize several immunotherapies as single and combination therapies with Opdivo, to help address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Additionally, in 2015, Novartis Pharmaceuticals initiated the Phase 2 trials to compare the safety and efficacy for dovitinib and sorafenib in adult patients for treating advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.



Increasing Prevalence of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

According to the latest research by International Journal of Cancer Research and Treatment, 2014, HCC is the sixth most common type of cancer worldwide and third most common cause of death worldwide, fifth for men and eighth for women. The disease accounts for more than 5% of all cancers and for 80-90% of primary liver cancers. Furthermore, as per the Addis Ababa University, 2017, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) resulted in around 854,000 new cases of liver cancer and 810,000 related deaths in 2015



Key Market Segments Covered in Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market:

By Drug Class

PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors

Atezolizumab (Tecentriq)

Avelumab (Bavencio)

Durvalumab (Imfinzi)

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

Gefitinib

By Treatment Type



Medication

Surgery

Chemotherapy

By End User



Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Key Industry Drivers:



Increased Prevalence of Liver Cancer

According to a survey by the Health Science Department, University of California, Los Angeles, (UCLA), 2017, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) accounts for three-quarters of liver cancers in the U.S. with almost 40,000 Americans diagnosed with liver cancer in 2017 and above 28,000 deaths are reported from the disease. Furthermore, in April 2018, Eli Lilly and Company completed a Phase 3 research study of Cyramza as a single agent in the second-line treatment of people suffering from hepatocellular carcinoma.



Rising Approval of Novel Drugs

There are several clinical advancements combined with the approval of novel drugs by the regulatory agencies for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma is enhancing growth of the market. For instance, in April 2017, the U.S. FDA expanded the indications of regorafenib manufactured by Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc., for treatment of patients suffering from hepatocellular carcinoma. The therapy showed major improvement in survival for patients after the failure of standard treatments. Furthermore, in 2017, the U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval for nivolumab (Opdivo) drug developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb for treating hepatocellular carcinoma.



Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The major countries covered in the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market Report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific has witnessed the highest growth for hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market throughout the forecasted period due to the developing number of R&D activities attempted by the companies in the region to create effective treatments for treating of hepatocellular carcinoma.

North America dominates the market due to the presence of key manufacturers of the product and treatment processes.

Table of Contents:



