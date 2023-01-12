The Skin Factory (KUNDAL) Acquires Korean Skincare Brand NACIFIC, a Fast-growing K-beauty with the Brand Model 'Stray Kids'

SEOUL, KOREA, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Skin Factory, known for its personal care brand 'KUNDAL', plans to further accelerate its overseas sales growth by acquiring Abill Korea, the owner of the natural beauty brand 'NACIFIC', which has a strong presence in the overseas markets.





Abill Korea was established in 2014 and has been successful in the overseas markets such as Indonesia, Myanmar, and Japan. Fresh Herb Origin Serum, which became widely known to the public as 'Yok Serum', sold more than 1 million bottles since its launch. Abill recorded about 17 billion won in sales last year by expanding its product range to skin care and color cosmetics products with various concept ingredients such as Niacin, CICA, AHA BHA, Salicylic acid, etc.

Particularly in 2021, the NACIFC brand has become well known to many overseas fans through its contract with global artist "Stray Kids", which was NACIFIC's driving force behind growing 90% of its overseas sales.

The Skin Factory has been expanding its business from domestic to overseas markets by focusing on hair care product sales led by the KUNDAL brand. Over the past three years, The Skin Factory achieved an average annual growth rate of 297% in the overseas markets and successfully accelerate sales from 6.7 billion won in 2020 to 33.2 billion won in 2022.

Roh Hyun-Jun, CEO of The Skin Factory, said, "Through this acquisition, The Skin Factory has successfully expanded its business portfolio to the two major categories ranges - the personal care brand 'KUNDAL' and the skincare brand 'Nacific', and will focus on maximizing the overseas sales through current well-established partners."

