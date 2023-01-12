Results of digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp in the 4th quarter of 2022

English Estonian

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 12% year-over-year across the Baltic States (6% in the 4th quarter) and totalled 146,608 at the end of December.

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Delfi Meedia that publishes the news portal Delfi, newspapers Eesti Päevaleht, Maaleht, Eesti Ekspress and several popular magazines increased by 14% year-over-year (10% in the 4 th quarter) and totalled 85,551.

quarter) and totalled 85,551. The number of digital subscriptions of AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus, 50% of which is owned by Ekspress Grupp, increased by 7% year-over-year (-4% in the 4 th quarter) and totalled 22,530.

quarter) and totalled 22,530. The number of digital subscriptions of Geenius Meedia OÜ increased by 37% year-over-year (9% in the 4 th quarter) and totalled 5,616.

quarter) and totalled 5,616. In Latvia, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi A/S increased by 5% year-over-year (1% in the 4 th quarter) and totalled 14,131.

quarter) and totalled 14,131. In Lithuania, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi increased by 8% year-over-year (8% in the 4th quarter) and totalled 18,780.





Comments by the Chairman of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp, Mari-Liis Rüütsalu:

“The number of Ekspress Group's digital subscriptions continued to grow rapidly in all Baltic States in 2022 and has increased the sales revenue of our digital subscriptions. The growth proves that the paid content model is sustainable and has an increasingly important role in the revenues of our media businesses. Although consumer spending in the Baltic States is under increasing scrutiny due to inflation and general price increase, the last year’s turbulent events kept readers' interest in independent journalism high.

In Estonia, the number of subscribers of Delfi Meedia, the subsidiary with the largest number of digital subscribers, grew the most, by nearly 11,000 or 14% year-over-year. Geenius Meedia demonstrated the fastest growth last year, the digital subscriptions up 37% or by more than 1,500.

The number of digital subscriptions of Delfi in Latvia and Lithuania was affected by changing the packages to be similar to those of Estonia. While in Latvia and Lithuania previously narrower content packages of different Delfi topics were offered and each product was counted as digital subscription separately, in the 4th quarter of last year we introduced a unified package-based logic, giving the digital subscribers broader access to all Delfi content. As a result of the bundling, the number of digital subscriptions in Latvia and Lithuania decreased, but the average digital subscription price increased.

We are on track to meet our targets and aim to provide digital paid content to at least 340 000 readers by 2026. „





Detailed overview of digital subscriptions

31.12.2022 30.09.2022 change 31.12.2021 change AS Delfi Meedia 85 551 77 920 10% 74 873 14% AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus 22 530 23 548 -4% 20 992 7% Geenius Meedia OÜ 5 616 5 162 9% 4 100 37% Delfi AS (Latvia) 14 131 14 012 1% 13 446 5% Delfi UAB (Lithuania) 18 780 17 370 8% 17 320 8% Ekspress Grupp total 146 608 138 012 6% 130 731 12%





Due to a change in accounting principles for digital subscriptions in Latvia and Lithuania in the 4th quarter 2022, the adjusted comparative figures for the last four quarters are presented below:

31.12.2021 31.03.2022 30.06.2022 30.09.2022 31.12.2022 AS Delfi Meedia 74 873 78 799 84 072 77 920 85 551 AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus 20 992 23 935 22 281 23 548 22 530 Geenius Meedia OÜ 4 100 4 461 4 523 5 162 5 616 Delfi AS (Latvia) 13 446 13 746 13 224 14 012 14 131 Delfi UAB (Lithuania) 17 320 19 039 17 522 17 370 18 780 Ekspress Grupp total 130 731 139 980 141 622 138 012 146 608





The Group only counts as a digital subscription orders with a value of more than 1 euro in a calendar month, which are separately invoiced and can be terminated separately at any time.

One of the long-term goals of Ekspress Grupp is to increase the volume of digital subscriptions in the Baltic States to 340 thousand subscribers by the end of 2026 which is approximately 2.5 times higher than at the year-end 2021.





