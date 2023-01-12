Proactive news headlines including Euro Manganese, Strickland Metals, Golden Deeps and Marvel Gold

Sydney, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) has signed an offtake term sheet with French company Verkor, a low-carbon battery manufacturer, for the sale of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) from the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has ended its 2022 drilling campaign with the discovery of a second high-grade gold system towards the west of the Millrose main structure in the world-renowned Yandal Greenstone Belt of Western Australia. Click here

Golden Deeps Ltd (ASX:GED) has produced high-grade battery metal concentrates in metallurgical test work on samples from the Abenab Vanadium-Lead-Zinc Project in Namibia. Click here

Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) has demonstrated the potential for along-strike continuity of gold mineralisation at the Solona prospect within the Yanfolila Gold Project joint venture in southern Mali. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has kicked off 2023 with an ambitious drill program at Mavis Lake Project in Canada, which will continue the company's work to define lithium mineralisation at the Mavis Lake Main Zone. Click here

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) has made inroads into Europe's hydrogen market after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Norwegian Hydrogen AS to collaborate on the identification and development of green hydrogen value chains within the Nordic region. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) has made structural changes to its operations team, including the addition of critical expertise, to pursue opportunities for its lithium brine projects within Argentina’s Lithium Triangle, while it advances the flagship Project Kachi in the region. Click here

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) has strengthened its reach into Europe by commencing trading on Germany’s Tradegate Exchange under the ticker 9EU. Click here

Titan Minerals Ltd (ASX:TTM) has tapped highly experienced mining and resource sector executive Melanie Leighton to take the reins as its next chief executive officer. Click here

archTIS Ltd has received its second work order from KPMG Australian Technologies Solutions (KTech) to the value of A$759,000 for data-related architecture consulting services including data taxonomy, modelling and security for a Defence Data Program. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) begins 2023 with a well-stocked war chest, having received $2,094,701 in a research and development (R&D) tax incentive scheme and raised $3 million in a recent share placement. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) welcomes joint venture partner Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN) satisfying its earn-in requirements to move to a 75% stake in the Cue Gold Project Joint Venture (JV). Click here

Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) has extended the closing date for its non-renounceable entitlement offer by two weeks. Click here

Talon Energy Ltd (ASX:TPD) welcomes news that the WA Department of Mines, Industry, Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) has granted a production licence for the Walyering Gas Project in Western Australia. Click here

