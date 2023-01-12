Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market - Global Market Outlook to 2026: A $4.2+ Billion Opportunity

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Overview of the Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market, 3rd Edition " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for active cosmetic ingredients is estimated at US$3,520 million for 2021 and is forecast to reach US$4,243 million by 2026. The largest product category is conditioning agents, with a share of 36%, followed by anti-aging ingredients at 23% and UV filters at 17%. Growth in 2021 was 5.7%, coming after a difficult year in 2020 when demand declined by 1.8%.

2021 saw a strong rebound in demand, as consumers were once again able to travel and socialise. The Asia Pacific region saw the fastest growth at 7.3%, followed by South America at 5.8%.

The situation in 2022 is concerning for the industry, as the energy crisis is once again forcing more people to work from home, and rising inflation is causing a cost-of-living crisis in many regions. Most likely, this will be further exacerbated in 2023.

The analyst is forecasting growth of 4.6% for 2022 for the global market as a whole, with price rises compensating for some volume declines.

This market is subject to huge influence by social media, which can irreparably harm the reputation of an ingredient or product very quickly.

Principally it is consumer needs and requirements that lead the way in the market for active ingredients, as users seek visible results from their skin and hair care products. There is continued emphasis on natural, sustainable and biodegradable ingredients. Consumers are looking for transparency and traceability of the ingredients in their skin care products.

Other trends include personalisation/customisation of cosmetics, research into the skin microbiome, transparency, and brand ethics. These issues are particularly important for young consumers. The demand for vegan, kosher and halal ingredients is also soaring.

Among the leading global suppliers of active cosmetic ingredients are BASF, DSM, Symrise, Croda/Sederma, Evonik, Seppic, Givaudan, Clariant and IFF (Lucas Meyer). The market is reasonably consolidated at the top end, with a share of approximately 95% being held by the top 16 players.

All the data in this report plus additional historical trends and forecasts are available in the unique online database.

Active Cosmetic Ingredients (CI):

Product Types: Conditioning Agents, UV Filters/Absorbers (Organic, Inorganic), Anti-Ageing Ingredients, Skin Pigmentation Agents, Exfoliating Ingredients, Warming/Cooling Agents, Protective Ingredients, Other

End-Use Applications: Skin Care, Hair Care

Geographic Scope



The following regions are included in this volume, and are broken down further into the following countries: Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

Western Europe



Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK.

Central & Eastern Europe



Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Russia, Turkey.

Middle East & Africa



Israel, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE.

Americas

Central & North America



USA, Canada, Mexico.

South America



Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Venezuela.

Asia Pacific



Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam.

COVERAGE



Aspects of the markets covered in these studies:

Consumption of active cosmetic ingredients by global region and country by value (US$), 2021 and 2026

Market breakdown by product type (by country) and end-use application (by region) for 2021 and 2026

Principal trends and factors affecting the markets

Overview of suppliers and global market shares

Top-level analysis of market volumes for 2021

The information contained within these reports is based upon an extensive programme of interviews throughout the industry. The reports contain market value data by product type and end-use application, with 2021 as the base year and market forecasts provided for 2026.

Companies Mentioned

Ashland

BASF

Clariant

Croda/Sederma

DSM

Evonik

Givaudan

IFF

Seppic

Symrise





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fezlw6

Attachments