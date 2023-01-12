Glycomics|Glycobiology Market worth $390 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Glycomics/Glycobiology Market by Product (Enzymes (Glycosidases, Transferases), Instruments (Mass Spectrometry, Chromatography, Arrays), Kits, Carbohydrates, Reagents), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics), End User - Global Forecast to 2027", The glycomics/glycobiology market is projected to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2027 from USD 1.8 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Market growth is largely driven by increasing use of glycans as biomarker, advanced technology for glycan analysis, collaborations and partnerships among players for improved glycan analysis and increased prevalence of cancer.

Based on product, the glycomics/glycobiology market is segmented into enzymes, instruments, kits, assays and reagents and chemicals. The enzyme segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. This owing to the use of enzymes in wide variety of applications in drug discovery and research and development.

Based on application, the glycomics/glycobiology market is segmented into drug discovery and development, diagnostics and other applications. In 2021, the drug discovery and development segment holds the largest share in the market. This is basically due to increased research and development expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as increased research activities in academic institutes.

Based on end user, the glycomics/glycobiology market is segmented into academic & research institutes, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations (CROs). The academic & research institutes grabbed the largest share of the market in 2021. This is attributed to increased research activities on drug discovery and rising funds for glycomics research.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America grabbed the largest share of the glycomics/glycobiology market, owing to the presence of prominent market players in the US and increasing investments by companies in glycobiology research activities.

The North America market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In North America, the growth of the market is driven by the increasing investments in the glycobiology research, presence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and improved healthcare infrastructure.

Key Players:

Key players in the glycomics/glycobiology market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), New England Biolabs (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), Waters Corporation (US), Takara Bio Inc, (Japan), Bio-Techne (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Danaher Corporation (US), AMS Bio (UK), Ludger Ltd (UK), Z Biotech, LLC (US), Chemily Glycoscience (US), CD BioGlyco (US), GlycoDiag (France), Kode Biotech Limited (New Zealand), Glyxera GmBH (Germany), Lectenz Bio (US), Glycomix Ltd (UK), IEC Group (Italy), Asparia Glycomics (Spain) and Ray Biotech Life Inc. (US).

