Wall Decor Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Inclination Towards Aesthetics Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wall Decor Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wall decor market is expected to grow from $ 49.28 billion in 2021 to $ 52.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The wall decor market is expected to grow to $ 62.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%.



North America was the largest region in the wall decor market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the wall decor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing inclination toward creating an aesthetic look in households and offices is expected to propel the growth of the wall decor market going forward. Aesthetic refers to enhancing the look of things or objects in an artful way that creates pleasant and positive value for the object. People are more focused on interior design to create an aesthetic look for households and offices that helps in adding functionality to places. Wall decor gives an aesthetic look to the house and office walls with their paintings and designs.

For instance, in May 2021, according to the Home Decor Survey carried by Sullivans in the United States, a US-based company operating in home decor, approximately 76% of people plan to buy the same or more amount of home decor as compared to the last year, and also, 24% of the consumers are expected to buy new decor than purchased previously. Therefore, the increasing inclination toward creating the aesthetic look of households and offices is driving the growth of the wall decor market.



New product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the wall decor market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new products to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in December 2020, Spacekit, a US-based home decor company, launched a customizable, modular wall decor system for homes and offices.

These are made up of designed strips and variously textured art panels that can be hung in a variety of ways. Spacekit's snap-and-go design and self-contained framing system allow easy reconfiguration and even removal when changing up a room, or moving to a new home. The panels are made from a 100% tree-free, wood alternative, making them a stylish and sustainable design choice.



In January 2021, Circle Graphic, a US-based company operating in wall decor, acquired Graphik Dimensions, LLC for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Circle Graphic would strengthen its wall decor product portfolio and also plan to develop new and innovative products in wall decor. Graphik Dimensions LLC is a US-based company operating in wall decor.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Shelves; Wall Stickers; Hangings; Frame Works; Mirror; Metal Works; Wall Art And Painting; Other Products

2) By Base Material: Wood; Fabric And Textile; Plastic; Glass; Metal

3) By Distribution: Wholesalers And Distributors; Hypermarkets And Supermarkets; Specialty Stores; Online Retailers; Other Distributions

4) By Appilcation: Household; Office And Business; Medical And Dental Facilities; Hotels And Spas; Restaurants, Cafes And Bars; Other Applications



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Wall Decor Market Characteristics



3. Wall Decor Market Trends And Strategies



4. Wall Decor Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Wall Decor Market Size And Growth



6. Wall Decor Market Segmentation

7. Wall Decor Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Wall Decor Market



9. China Wall Decor Market



10. India Wall Decor Market



11. Japan Wall Decor Market



12. Australia Wall Decor Market



13. Indonesia Wall Decor Market



14. South Korea Wall Decor Market



15. Western Europe Wall Decor Market



16. UK Wall Decor Market



17. Germany Wall Decor Market



18. France Wall Decor Market



19. Eastern Europe Wall Decor Market



20. Russia Wall Decor Market



21. North America Wall Decor Market



22. USA Wall Decor Market



23. South America Wall Decor Market



24. Brazil Wall Decor Market



25. Middle East Wall Decor Market



26. Africa Wall Decor Market



27. Wall Decor Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Wall Decor Market



29. Wall Decor Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

The Home Depot

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

