Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics doses the first patient in a clinical phase 1/2a study of ATRN-119

English Swedish

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, January 12, 2023. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that its portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics has dosed the first patient in a clinical phase 1/2a study of the drug candidate ATRN-119, which is being evaluated as a treatment for advanced solid tumors by affecting a signaling pathway important for tumor DNA repair.



The phase 1/2a clinical trial is a multi-center, open-label, dose-escalation and expansion study designed to test ATRN-119 monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors. The first part of the study will evaluate tolerability, pharmacokinetics, recommended phase 2 dose and analysis of patient biomarkers. The Phase 2a expansion part of the trial is designed to further evaluate the tolerability and efficacy of ATRN-119 as a monotherapy. Results from the study will be presented continuously during 2023.

ATRN-119 was included in Aprea Therapeutics’ project portfolio in connection with the acquisition of Atrin Pharmaceuticals in May 2022. The drug candidate is an ATR inhibitor that affects proteins involved in tumors’ ability to repair damage in their DNA. It is being evaluated in the treatment of malignant solid tumors, both as a monotherapy and in combination with standard therapy.

”The dosing of the first patient in the clinical phase 1/2a trial of ATRN-119 marks an important milestone in Aprea Therapeutics' efforts to develop a pipeline of drug candidates that inhibit DNA repair in tumors. The drug candidate differs from other ATR inhibitors and has shown a potent effect on a variety of cancer cell lines in preclinical studies, and we look forward to following the results from the study during the year,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO Karolinska Development.

Via KDev Investments, Karolinska Development owns 2.3 percent of the shares in Aprea Therapeutics.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB



Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of eleven companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment