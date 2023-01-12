$3.85+ Billion Worldwide Power Liftgate Industry to 2031 - Rise in the Adoption of Electric Vehicles is Expected to Drive Growth

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Liftgate Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global power liftgate market.



This report focuses on power liftgate market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the power liftgate market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global power liftgate market is expected to grow from $2.26 billion in 2021 to $2.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.50%. The power liftgate market is expected to grow to $3.85 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.51%.



Major players in the power liftgate market are Aisin Corporation, Autoease Technology, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Grupo Antolin, Johnson Electric, Magna International Inc, Woodbine Manufacturing Co Inc, HI-LEX Corporation, Strattec Security Corporation, Power-Packer Corporation, Mitsuba Corporation, Igarashi Electric Works Ltd, Plastic Omnium Group, Continental AG and Tesla Inc.



The power liftgate market consists of sales of power liftgates by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to a motorized hatch which opens and closes electronically. Hands-free opening and shutting can be achieved using the digital access system and/or a capacitive kick sensor incorporated into the bumper. The liftgate or trunk can also be opened or closed using the buttons on the lid or the key fob.



The main types of systems in power liftgate market are hands-free and conventional. The hands-free liftgate is a smart feature of power liftgates which allows user to open and close the liftgate of the vehicle with a simple kick of the foot. It is used in two types of vehicles namely passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle and made up of materials such as metal and composite. Power liftgate are sold through sales channel such as OEM and aftermarket.



North America was the largest region in the power liftgate market in 2021. The regions covered in the power liftgate market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in the adoption of electric vehicles is expected to drive the demand for the power liftgate market. Electric vehicles are automotive vehicles that use one or more electric motors for propulsion. Power liftgates are highly used in electric vehicles. Increasing the use of technology in the automotive industry brings many technological changes to its components and one feature that makes the powered tailgate even more useful is the ability to open the tailgate hands-free.

The electric vehicle increasingly needs components that are auto operated such as a power liftgate, in turn, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles will create more demand for power liftgates.

For example, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electric car sales reached a record 3 million in 2020, a 40% increase from 2019. It is also estimated that there will be 300 million electric cars on the road by 2030, accounting for more than 60% of new car sales by then which was only 4.6% in 2020. Therefore, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles propels the growth of the power liftgate market.



Technological advancement in power liftgates is a key trend gaining popularity in the power liftgate market. Technologically advanced power liftgates include smart or hands-free power liftgates that are powered by sensors, control units, and other functions enabling hands-free opening and closing for convenient use.

Key players are keenly focused on providing these technologically advanced power liftgates to acquire more customers and penetrate the market for additional business. For instance, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, a German automotive supplier offers advanced power liftgate drives that have additional functions such as liftgate drive, sensors, latch with power cinching unit, control unit, and anti-trap protection.



The countries covered in the power liftgate market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.49 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $3.85 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Power Liftgate Market Characteristics



3. Power Liftgate Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Power Liftgate



5. Power Liftgate Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Power Liftgate Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Power Liftgate Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Power Liftgate Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Power Liftgate Market, Segmentation By System Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hands-Free

Conventional

6.2. Global Power Liftgate Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

6.3. Global Power Liftgate Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Metal

Composite

6.4. Global Power Liftgate Market, Segmentation By Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

OEM

Aftermarket

7. Power Liftgate Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Power Liftgate Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Power Liftgate Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

