Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market 2022 to 2031 - Featuring Denso, Continental, Alps Alpine and Mitsubishi Electric Among Others

This report focuses on automotive keyless entry system market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the automotive keyless entry system market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global automotive keyless entry system market is expected to grow from $1.25 billion in 2021 to $1.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.78%. The automotive keyless entry system market is expected to grow to $2.33 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.32%.



Major players in the automotive keyless entry system market are Denso Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Alps Alpine Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Valeo SA, Microchip Technology Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Lear Corporation, Marquardt, Tokai Rika, Atmel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Hyundai Mobis, Panasonic, Directed Electronics, Voxx International, ARCO Lock and Kiekert.



The automotive keyless entry system market consists of sales of automotive keyless entry systems devices by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to remotely lock, unlock, and start the engine using radiofrequency signals, which have been widely applied in car engines to start and stop and also doors. It has various benefits for safety standards in autonomous driving platforms.



The main types of products in automotive keyless entry system market are passive keyless entry systems and remote keyless entry systems.

The passive keyless entry systems are keyless entry systems that are embedded in modern cars, which allow users to open and start their cars while having their car keys in their pockets or the true distance between the key and car remained large. The system is used in vehicles types such as passenger cars, LCV and HCV. The end-users of automotive keyless entry system are aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEMS).



North America was the largest region in the automotive keyless entry system market in 2021. The regions covered in the automotive keyless entry system report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising inclination towards safety and security in vehicles is driving the growth of the automotive keyless entry system market. There is more interest in the safety and security of vehicles to avoid any theft of systems within the vehicle or the vehicle itself. The safety features are being bundled and made standard on even the cheapest vehicles, trucks, and crossovers to enable safety and security.

The rising interest in the safety and security of vehicles creates more need for keyless entry systems as these systems use radio frequency signals to remotely lock, unlock, and start the vehicle's engine to enable protection while also offering convenience. For instance, according to the domestic intelligence and security service of the USA, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in 2020, 810,400 vehicles were stolen, amounting to $7.4 billion in total motor vehicle thefts.

Since 2019, 724,872 vehicles were stolen, indicating an increase of 11.8% from 2019 to 2020. The theft vehicles included automobiles including cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, scooters, snowmobiles, and other vehicles. Thus, the rising proclivity towards safety and security in vehicles will drive the growth of the automotive keyless entry system market.



Technologically advanced in-vehicle security systems are seen as an immerging trend in the automotive keyless entry system market. Companies operating in the automotive keyless entry system market are focusing on providing technologically advanced in-vehicle security systems such as a keyless entry system with engine start/off, AC control, and other features.

Automobile manufacturers who also provide this system are investing heavily in launching new car models and the new version of old car models with keyless entry technology. This eliminates the need for customers to buy keyless entry systems separately as the system is inbuilt within the vehicle itself.



The countries covered in the automotive keyless entry system report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.41 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $2.33 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global

