The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market is forecast to grow by $121.33 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 39.97% during the forecast period

Our report on the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in government initiatives that support installation of EV charging stations, increasing EV sales through tax incentives push demand for well-built EV charging infrastructure, and growing production of EVs.



The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is segmented as below:

By Charging

• Fast charger

• Slow charger



By Type

• AC

• DC



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the powering EV charging stations through renewable energy as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of wireless charging of EVs and the proliferation of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) energy transfer will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market covers the following areas:

• Electric vehicle charging infrastructure market sizing

• Electric vehicle charging infrastructure market forecast

• Electric vehicle charging infrastructure market industry analysis



This vendor analysis includes several leading electric vehicle charging infrastructure market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Alfen NV, Blink Charging Co., BP Plc, E.ON UK Plc, EV Connect, EV Safe Charge Inc, EVBox BV, EVgo Services LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, PG&E Corp., Phihong USA Corp., Polarium Energy Solutions AB, Schneider Electric SE, Shell plc, Shenzhen Atess Power Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, The Mobility House GmbH, TotalEnergies SE, and Webasto SE.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

