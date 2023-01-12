The Views of 300 Asian Patient Groups on the he Corporate Reputation of Pharma, 2021-2022: Overall Gilead Sciences Ranked 1st, Pfizer Ranked 2nd, and ViiV Healthcare Ranked 3rd

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2021 - The Patient Perspective - Asia Edition - The Views of 300 Asian Patient Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey - the 2021 Asia edition is now in its 4th year, and two years into the Covid-19 pandemic). Between November 2021-February 2022, the survey collected the opinions of 300 Asian patient groups on the performance of the pharmaceutical industry during 2021.

Patient groups possess a unique understanding of the needs of patients, and represent their collated views. As such, patient-group perspectives have become increasingly important to regulators that demand patient input into trial design and conduct, as well as into the evaluation of clinical outcomes. Many patient groups, too, are familiar with the complexities of pharma's business. From their vantage point, therefore, patient groups are both able to assess pharma, and to recommend ways in which companies can improve - all from a patient perspective.

The 300 Asian patient groups responding to the 2021 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey had, collectively, been in communication with nearly 2.7 million Asian patients during 2021. 70% of the respondent Asian patient groups worked or partnered with at least one pharma company that year.

The report provides details on:

How the analyst measures pharma's corporate reputation from a patient perspective;

The headline results of the 2021 Asia element of the 'Corporate Reputation' survey; including specific results for Australasia and Japan;

The companies included in the 2021 Asia analysis; and

The profiles of 2021's respondent Asian patient groups.

Company Rankings

The top-three pharma companies in Asia in 2021, out of 31 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent Asian patient groups familiar with the company): Gilead Sciences, 1st - Pfizer, 2nd - ViiV Healthcare, 3rd.

The top-three pharma companies in Asia in 2021, out of 18 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent Asian patient groups working/partnering with the company): Gilead Sciences, 1st - Pfizer, 2nd - Roche/Chugai, 3rd.

The top-three 'big-pharma' companies in Asia in 2021, out of 13 'big-pharma' companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent Asian patient groups familiar with the company): Pfizer, 1st - Roche/Chugai, 2nd - Novartis, 3rd.

The top-three 'big-pharma' companies in Asia in 2021, out of 13 'big-pharma' companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent Asian patient groups working/partnering with the company): Pfizer, 1st - Roche/Chugai, 2nd - GSK, 3rd.

Each company is profiled by the following measures:

The number of respondent Asian patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021.

The profile of the respondent Asian patient groups familiar with the company (the number of patients reached; specialties; and geographic remit), 2021.

The types of relationships that the company had with its respondent Asian patient-group partners, 2021.

Company performance in Asia at the individual indicators of corporate reputation in 2021-as assessed by respondent Asian patient groups familiar, and working, with the company.

Competitors' relationships in 2021 with the company's respondent Asian patient-group partners.

Overall rankings in Asia for the company-as assessed by respondent Asian patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021 v. 2020.

Company rankings in Asia for each of the indicators-as assessed by respondent Asian patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021 v. 2020.

Snapshot view: where the company sits in the corporate tiers in Asia for each of the indicators (in the higher, the middle, or the lower tier)-as assessed by respondent Asian patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021.

Overall rankings of the company in Asia, 2016-2021-expressed on the Patient Corporate Reputation Index (PCRI), a measure designed to standardise the analyst's ranking data (preventing results being skewed by the differing numbers of companies included in Asia's historic analyses over the various years). PCRI ranking is from 0 to 1, with 1 being the best (the highest rank)-as assessed by respondent Asian patient groups familiar

Profiles of the 31 companies, 2021

AbbVie

Amgen

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Biogen

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol Myers Squibb

CSL Behring

Daiichi Sankyo

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Gilead Sciences

GSK

Ipsen

Janssen

LEO Pharma

Merck KGaA

MSD

Mylan

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Otsuka

Pfizer

Roche (Chugai in Japan)

Sandoz

Sanofi

Sun Pharma

Takeda

Teva

ViiV Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Relationships that Asian patient groups have with pharma, 2021

Industry-wide findings in Asia, 2021

Rankings of 31 pharma companies in Asia, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent Asian patient groups familiar with the companies

Rankings of 18 pharma companies in Asia, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent Asian patient groups working with the companies

Rankings of 13 'big-pharma' companies in Asia, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent Asian patient groups familiar with the companies

Rankings of 13 'big-pharma' companies in Asia, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent Asian patient groups working with the companies

Profiles of the 31 companies, 2021 (v. 2020)

Appendices

I. Profiles of respondent Asian patient groups, 2021

II. List of respondent Asian patient groups that wished to be attributed, 2021

III. Commentaries and feedback from respondent Asian patient groups on how pharma can improve, 2021-2022

IV. The corporate reputation of pharma, 2021 - Australasia edition [separate supplement]

V. The corporate reputation of pharma, 2021 - Japan edition [separate supplement]

