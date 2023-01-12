Views of 258 Neurology Patient Groups on the Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2022: Roche Ranked 1st, Novartis Ranked 2nd and Biogen Ranked 3rd

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2022 - The Patient Perspective - Neurology Edition: The Views of 258 Neurology Patient Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey - Neurology edition, is now in its 9th year. Between November 2021-February 2022, the survey collected the opinions of 258 neurology patient groups on the performance of the pharmaceutical industry during 2021.

Patient groups - and neurology patient groups especially - possess a deep and unique understanding of the patients they represent, and express the collated views of these patients. Patient-group perspectives have become increasingly important to regulators that demand patient input into trial design and conduct (as well as into the evaluation of clinical outcomes).

At the same time, many patient groups are also familiar with the complexities of the pharmaceutical industry's business. From their vantage point, therefore, patient groups are both able to assess pharma, and to recommend ways in which companies can improve - all from a patient perspective.

The report provides details on:

How the analyst measures pharma's corporate reputation from a patient perspective;

The companies included in the 2021 neurology analyses;

The headline results of the 2021 survey, from the perspective of neurology patient groups; and

The profiles of 2021's respondent neurology patient groups.

COMPANY RANKINGS IN THE FIELD OF NEUROLOGICAL CONDITIONS, 2021

The top-three pharma companies out of 20 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation in 2021, as assessed by respondent neurology patient groups familiar with the company: Roche, 1st - Novartis, 2nd - Biogen, 3rd.

The top-three pharma companies out of 12 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation in 2021, as assessed by respondent neurology patient groups working with the company: Roche, 1st - Novartis, 2nd - Pfizer, 3rd.

The top-three 'big-pharma' companies out of 11 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation in 2021, assessed by respondent neurology patient groups familiar with the company: Roche, 1st - Novartis, 2nd - Pfizer, 3rd.

The top-three 'big-pharma' pharma companies out of 6 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation in 2021, assessed by respondent neurology patient groups working with the company: Roche, 1st - Novartis, 2nd - Pfizer, 3rd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Relationships that neurological patient groups have with pharma, 2021

Industry-wide findings, according to respondent neurological patient groups, 2021

Rankings of 20 pharma companies, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent neurological patient groups familiar with the companies

Rankings of 12 pharma companies, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent neurological patient groups working with the companies

Rankings of 11 'big-pharma' companies, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent neurological patient groups familiar with the companies

Rankings of 6 'big-pharma' companies in Neurological, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent neurological patient groups working with the companies

Profiles of the 20 companies, 2021 (v. 2020)

Appendices

I. Profiles of respondent neurological patient groups, 2021

II. List of respondent neurological patient groups that wished to be attributed, 2021

III. Commentaries and feedback from respondent neurological patient groups on how pharma can improve, 2021-2022

IV. The 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma, 2021-Multiple-Sclerosis edition'

Profiles of the 20 companies, 2021

AbbVie

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Biogen

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Grunenthal

GSK

Janssen

Lundbeck

Merck KGaA/EMD Serono

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche/Genentech/Chugai

Sanofi

Takeda

Teva

UCB

Each company is profiled by the following measures:

The number of respondent neurological patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021.

The profile of the respondent neurological patient groups familiar with the company(the number of patients reached; country headquarters; specialties; and geographic remit), 2021.

The types of relationships that the company had with its respondent neurological patient-group partners, 2021.

Company performance at the individual indicators of corporate reputation in 2021 - as assessed by respondent neurological patient groups familiar, and working, with the company.

Competitors' relationships in 2021 with the company's respondent neurological patientgroup partners.

Overall rankings for the company-as assessed by respondent neurological patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021 v. 2020.

Company rankings for each of the indicators-as assessed by respondent neurological patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021 v. 2020.

Snapshot view: where the company sits in the corporate tiers for each of the indicators(in the higher, the middle, or the lower tier)-as assessed by respondent neurological patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021.

Overall rankings of the company, 2015-2021-expressed on the Patient Corporate

Reputation Index (PCRI), a measure designed to standardise the analyst's ranking data (preventing results being skewed by the differing numbers of companies included in the neurological historic analyses over the various years). PCRI ranking is from 0 to 1, with 1 being the best (the highest rank)-as assessed by respondent neurological patient groups familiar with the company.

