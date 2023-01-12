The Global Semiconductor IP Market is forecast to grow by $1978.77 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor IP Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868140/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the semiconductor IP market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by complex chip designs and the use of multi-core technologies, increasing demand for modern soc chips, and growing demand for mobile computing devices.



The semiconductor IP market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Mobile computing devices

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Industrial automation

• Others



By End-user

• Fabless semiconductor companies

• IDMs

• Foundries



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of nanophotonic ICs as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor IP market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of IoT and growth in in-vehicle networks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the semiconductor IP market covers the following areas:

• Semiconductor IP market sizing

• Semiconductor IP market forecast

• Semiconductor IP market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor IP market vendors that include Achronix Semiconductor Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Arm Ltd., Arteric Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., CAST Inc., CEVA Inc., Dolphin Design SAS, Dream Chip Technologies GmbH, eMemory Technology Inc., Faraday Technology Corp., Imagination Technologies Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Perceptia Devices Australia Pty Ltd., Rambus Inc, Siemens AG, VeriSilicon Microelectronics Shanghai Co. Ltd., videantis GmbH, Synopsys Inc., and Alphawave IP Group plc. Also, the semiconductor IP market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

