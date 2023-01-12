The Global E-Scooter Market is forecast to grow by 4261.82 thousand units during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.38% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Scooter Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842285/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the e-scooter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by declining prices of Li-ion batteries, the increasing popularity of e-scooters-sharing services, and increasing incentives and subsidies by governments.



The e-scooter market is segmented as below:

By Battery Type

• Sealed lead acid batteries

• Lithium-ion batteries



By Product

• Retro

• Standing/self-balancing

• Folding



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of high-performance e-scooters as one of the prime reasons driving the e-scooter market growth during the next few years. Also, connected e-scooters and established two-wheeler OEMs venturing into the global electric two-wheeler market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the e-scooter market covers the following areas:

• E-scooter market sizing

• E-scooter market forecast

• E-scooter market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-scooter market vendors that include Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., BMW AG, Bodo Vehicle Group Co. Ltd., Electrotherm Ltd, GOVECS AG, Greaves Cotton Ltd., Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Niu Technologies, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, Songguo New Energy Automobile Co Ltd, TVS Motor Co. Ltd., Vmoto Ltd., Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, Z Electric Vehicle Corp, and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co Ltd. Also, the e-scooter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

