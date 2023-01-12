Knee Replacement Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.75% during the forecast period, Key Manufacturers, Industry Growth and Market Size

Pune, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report published by Maximize Market research, on the Knee Replacement Devices Market , covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 9.28 Bn. in 2021 to USD 12.46 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 3.75 percent. As per the report, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.21 percent.



Knee Replacement Devices Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The Global Knee Replacement Devices Market report provides an evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report includes various segments into which the market is divided as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the Knee Replacement Devices industry. Based on the understanding of requirements, secondary research was conducted to identify the segment specifications, qualitative and quantitative data along with the factors responsible for the growth of the Knee Replacement Devices Market. The secondary source referred for the research are press releases, company annual reports, government websites, and research papers related to the Knee Replacement Devices Market.

In the report, Porter’s analysis provides competition, new entrants in the market, supplier power , buyer power and the threats of the substitute products and services in the market. PESTLE identifies factors like sociocultural, economic, technological, political, legal, and environmental that may affect an organization and its competitive standing. The main approach used to calculate accurate market size are bottom-up approach, where macro and micro views of all the customers, revenue and current market are considered as a whole. On the other hand, the research is also conducted by considering micro-level segments that can be realistically targeted and calculated, which results in better forecasting and more accurate data on a more granular level. The approach is conducted by obtaining data from reliable sources.

Knee Replacement Devices Market Dynamics

The rising diagnostic rate of knee arthritis in the adult population is expected to increase the demand for knee replacement devices during the projected period. The market growth is also expected to be driven by rising demand for customized knee implants and the entry of new competitors offering knee implants with innovation. Adverse effects are associated with artificial knee replacement devices or implants because of which the strict government regulations for patient’s safety is expected to limit the market growth. Due to the high-cost knee replacement surgery , people face affordability issues, which results in postponement or avoidance of the treatment.

Knee Replacement Devices Market Regional Insights

The knee replacement devices market in North America region held the highest market share in terms of value and volume. In 2021, the region dominated the global market and it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast years. The region is also expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.74%. The Major factors that are expected to drive market growth in the region are an increase in the geriatric population and an increase in the number of individuals diagnosed with osteoarthritis.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.21%. The market growth in the region is mainly due to the increased awareness of orthopaedic implants, increased demand for improved implants, rapidly rising geriatric population and increased need for minimally invasive treatments.

Knee Replacement Devices Market Segmentation

By Procedure Type

Total Knee Replacement

Partial Knee Replacement

Revision Knee Replacement



By Implant Type

Fixed Bearing

Mobile Bearing

Others



By End-User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Knee Replacement Devices Market Key Competitors include:

DePuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Smith+Nephew

Aesculap Implants Systems, LLC

Exactech, Inc.

Medacta

MicroPort Scientific

CONMED

Kinamed, Inc.

ConforMIS

OMNIlife science, Inc.

Allegra Orthopaedics Limited

Johnson & Johnson

ORTOSINTESE

Elite Surgical

Arthrex

Ortho Development

Baumer

PETER BREHM

Key Offerings:

A detailed overview of Knee Replacement Devices Market

Knee Replacement Devices Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Knee Replacement Devices Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Procedure Type, Implant Type and End-User

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors





