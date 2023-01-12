The Global Processed Vegetable Market is forecast to grow by $76.55 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.39% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Processed Vegetable Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796227/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the processed vegetable market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for processed vegetables, a strong distribution network between processed vegetable manufacturers and retailers, and health benefits associated with the intake of minimally processed vegetables.



The processed vegetable market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Canned vegetables

• Frozen vegetables

• Fresh-cut vegetables



By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarkets and supermarkets

• Independent retailers and convenience store

• Speciality food stores

• Online retailers



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the processed vegetable manufacturers and distributors venturing into the private-label marketplace as one of the prime reasons driving the processed vegetable market growth during the next few years. Also, increased offerings of processed vegetables under the halal category and increasing online presence of processed vegetable vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the processed vegetable market covers the following areas:

• Processed vegetable market sizing

• Processed vegetable market forecast

• Processed vegetable market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading processed vegetable market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ardo Coordination Center NV, B and G Foods Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Dole plc, Farmers Market Foods Inc., J.D. Irving Ltd., Libbys Brand Holding, Mitsubishi Corp., Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC, NutriAsia Inc., RFG Holdings Ltd., Seneca Foods Corp., Smith Frozen Foods Inc., Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., Sysco Corp., and The Fresh Gourmet Co. Also, the processed vegetable market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

