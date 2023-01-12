The Global 3D Printed Jewelry Market is forecast to grow by $3711.23 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Printed Jewelry Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778671/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the 3D printed jewelry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing emphasis on product premiumization, increasing adoption of 3D printing across industries, and increasing popularity of e-commerce channels.



The 3D printed jewelry market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• SLA

• SLS

• DLP

• FDM

• Others



By Type

• Gold

• Silver

• Brass

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the enhanced vendor engagement through social media channels as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D printed jewelry market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of extended reality in the jewelry market and technological advances in 3d printing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the 3D printed jewelry market covers the following areas:

• 3D printed jewelry market sizing

• 3D printed jewelry market forecast

• 3D printed jewelry market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D printed jewelry market vendors that include 3D Systems Corp, All3DP GmbH, August Jewelery Pvt. Ltd., Diana Law Printed Accessories, Doug Bucci Studios LLC, Formlabs Inc, Freres Berger Ltd., General Electric Co., Imaginarium India Pvt. Ltd., Kapit Mas, LuxMea Studio, MIRAKIN, Morris and Watson, Nervous System Inc., Nykaa Fashion Pvt. Ltd., OLA Jewelry, RADIAN, Rapid Shape GmbH, Shapeways Inc., and Ultimaker BV. Also, the 3D printed jewelry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

