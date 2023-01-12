Compound Semiconductor Market Grows at a CAGR of 48.4%

Chicago, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compound Semiconductor Market by Type (GaN, GaAs, SiC, InP), Product (LED, Optoelectronics, RF Devices, Power Electronics), Application (Telecommunication, General Lighting, Automotive, Consumer Devices, Power Supply) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", Continuous emergence of technologies in GaN ecosystem and rise in demand and implementation of GaN and SiC in semiconductor industry have fostered the growth of the compound semiconductor market. To retain their presence in the compound semiconductor market, these players have adopted various growth strategies, such as product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and expansions. Product launches has been the most dominating strategy adopted by the key players from 2018 to 2022 to help them strengthen their product portfolio and broaden their customer base.

Compound Semiconductor Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 40.5 Billion Projected Market Size USD 55.8 Billion Growth Rate 48.4% Market Size Availability for Years 2018–2027 On Demand Data Available 2030 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD) Segments Covered By deposition technologies,

type, product,

application, and

region Geographies Covered North America,

Europe,

Asia Pacific, and

Rest of the World Companies Covered Nichia Corporation (Japan),

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

ams OSRAM AG (Austria),

Qorvo, Inc. (US),

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US),

Wolfspeed, Inc. (US),

GaN Systems (Japan),

Canon Inc. (Canada),

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), are some of the key players in the compound semiconductor market.

A total of 25 players are covered.

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Compound Semiconductor Industry Size"

168– Tables

52 – Figures

241 – Pages

Nichia Corporation

Nichia Corporation is involved in the development, manufacturing, and sale of fine chemicals, particularly inorganic luminescent materials (phosphors). It was the first company to invent and commercialize blue LEDs in 1993 and then developed the world’s first white LED by combining yellow phosphor and blue LED, followed by the successful development of a blue-violet semiconductor laser. Further, the invention of nitride-based LED and laser diodes led to the technological innovation of light sources in display, general lighting, automotive, industrial equipment, and medical care and measurement.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is an end-to-end technology solution provider for consumer electronics, display solutions, and other technologies. The major business for the compound semiconductor market for Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is the LED business. The LED business caters to applications such as lighting, automotive, and displays. The company offers LEDs using CSP technology and Phosphor-on-Wafer (PoW) technology. The company provides lighting systems, including modules for various uses in displays, mobile devices, automotive, and smart lighting solutions.

Ams OSRAM AG

Ams OSRAM AG is a world leader in optical solutions. The firm provides a unique product and technology portfolio for sensing, lighting, and visualization, ranging from high-quality light emitters and optical components to micro-modules, light sensors, Integrated Circuits (ICs), and related software. The firm has a wide range of products for consumer, automotive, industrial, and healthcare applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of LEDs that addresses LEDs for various applications from automotive lighting to UV-C treatment

Qorvo, Inc.

Qorvo, Inc. is one of the leading providers of core technologies and RF solutions for mobile, infrastructure, and aerospace/defense applications. Qorvo, Inc. provides a broad product portfolio of RF solutions, highly differentiated semiconductor technologies, deep-system level expertise, and scale manufacturing. It operates through two segments: Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP). MP supplies cellular RF and Wi-Fi solutions to various mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearable devices, tablets, and cellular-based applications for IoT. IDP is a leading global supplier of RF solutions with a diverse portfolio of solutions that connect and protect spanning communication and network infrastructure.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, Qorvo, Inc announced the release of the highest gain 100-watt L-band (1.2–1.4 GHz) compact solution: a GaN-on-SiC PAM aimed for commercial and defense radar applications. The QPA2511 GaN-on-SiC PAM provides an integrated two-stage amplifier solution with 60% power-added efficiency in a circuit footprint 70% lower than analogous two-stage solutions. This exceptional performance cuts total system power usage dramatically.

In August 2022, GaN Systems released a new turnkey 140W AC/DC charger reference design with USB PD3.1 and a single port Type-C output. This design expands GaN Systems' range of turnkey charger solutions for the consumer electronics sector (65W, 100W, 140W, and 250W), allowing for quicker design cycles and the continued roll-out of smaller, lighter, and more powerful and efficient chargers.

In August 2022, Infineon Technologies AG and II-VI Incorporated recently signed a multi-year supply deal for silicon carbide (SiC) wafers. The former firm is acquiring additional access to this important semiconductor material to fulfill the significant rise in customer demand in this sector. The arrangement also helps Infineon Technologies AG's multi-sourcing strategy and strengthens its supply chain resiliency.

In May 2022, ams OSRAM AG introduced the OSLON Optimal series of LEDs for horticulture illumination, which are based on the newest ams OSRAM 1mm2 chip and offer an amazing mix of high efficiency, consistent performance, and great value.

Who are the winners in the global compound semiconductor market?

These companies cater to the requirements of their customers by providing technological advanced compound semiconductors. Moreover, these companies have vast geographical presence and various strategic developments. Such advantages give these companies an edge over other compound semiconductor ecosystem players.

