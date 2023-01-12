Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces Rescheduling of Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jack Creek Investment Corp. (“Jack Creek”) (Nasdaq: JCIC), a Cayman Islands exempted company, today announced the rescheduling of Jack Creek’s extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”) previously scheduled to be held on January 12, 2023. The EGM has been rescheduled for January 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The deadline for holders of Class A ordinary shares to request that Jack Creek redeem all or a portion of their shares is, accordingly, January 20, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. As previously announced, the EGM will occur at the offices of Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP located at 767 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10153 and virtually via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/jackcreekinvestmentcorp/2023.



The EGM is being held to vote on the proposals described in the definitive proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 20, 2022 (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”) by Jack Creek relating to the potential business combination between Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC (“Bridger Aerospace”) and Jack Creek and related transactions (the “Potential Business Combination”). The record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the EGM, including all adjournments thereof, remains November 30, 2022 (the “Record Date”). The Jack Creek Board of Directors recommends that shareholders vote in favor of the proposals.

Jack Creek shareholders who have questions or who need assistance voting their shares may contact Jack Creek’s proxy solicitor, D.F. King, by calling (888) 567-1626, or banks and brokers can call collect at (212) 269-5550 or by emailing JCIC@dfking.com.

About Jack Creek

Jack Creek is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. More information about Jack Creek is available at https://www.jackcreekinvestmentcorp.com/ir-resources/investor-faqs.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Bozeman, Montana, Bridger Aerospace is one of the nation’s largest privately held aerial firefighting companies. Bridger Aerospace is committed to utilizing its team, aircraft and technology to save lives, property and habitats threatened by wildfires. Bridger Aerospace provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

