Sleep Apnea Devices Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand and Advancements in Home Sleep Apnea Tests Bolsters Sector

The global sleep apnea devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.07% during 2022-2027. The growing sleep apnea devices market is attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of sleep apnea, increasing potential risk factors, technological advancements in sleep apnea devices, and an increasingly aging population.
MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES
The Emergence of Artificial Intelligence in Sleep Apnea Treatment
- The convergence of large data sets, increased computing power, and algorithm advances have opened the door to Artificial intelligence (AI) applications across various industries.
- AHI is only a consideration, and the ability to predict side effects and response to treatment is limited. AI offers the opportunity to consider more factors than AHI. AHI provides more information about the severity and OSA endophenotype and can influence treatment choices.
- Artificial intelligence (AI) will pave the way for screening and diagnosing OSA, reduce costly PSG deployment, and streamline the path to effective treatment in the sleep apnea devices market.
Growing Demand and Advancements in Home Sleep Apnea Tests (HSATs)
- In December 2007, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) task force published guidelines for the use of unattended wearable monitors (PM) for the diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adults. In March 2017, considering recent technological advances in the sleep apnea devices market, the AASM revised its guidelines to include home sleep testing (HST) measuring peripheral arterial tonometry (PAT), oximetry, and actigraphy in obstructive sleep.
- Itamar Medical, a leading player in the sleep apnea diagnostics market, offers WatchPat, the market-leading sleep apnea diagnostic device that uses this proprietary PAT technology.
- ResMed launches a three-part Onesleeptest service for NightOwl after acquiring the device's manufacturer Ectosense. The onesleeptest device accurately tracks and delivers results from a certified sleep specialist within 3-5 business days, making it the ideal solution for testing sleep quality from the comfort and safety of their own home during the pandemic.
Technological Advancements in Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Therapy
- CPAP has changed significantly since its inception in 1981. Devices developed decades ago were heavier, noisier, and had limited performance compared to today's slim, lightweight devices.
- An outstanding innovation is the Automatic Airway Pressure Device (AutoPAP); with AutoPAP, airway pressure begins with light to meet lower pressure needs. When a patient falls asleep, the device automatically adjusts to increase positive airway pressure and keep the respiratory system open. Some CPAP machines in the sleep apnea devices market have the intellectual ability to record the mask on time when the patient breathes into the mask, when the air supply is started and when the mask is removed, and the air stops.
- Another notable feature of CPAP today is its low noise level. In addition to size and weight, the CPAP machine's ability to deliver 20 cm H2O-filtered air to patients with a slight humping is just as refreshing for doctors, patients, and bed partners. The days of sleeping next to mechanically generated hurricanes are over; thanks to a lightweight blower, it is well insulated with CPAP machines.
Segmentation by Product:
- Therapeutic Devices
- Facial Interfaces
- Diagnostics Devices
Segmentation by Age Group:
- Between 41 & 60 Years
- 61 Years & Above
- Below 40 Years
Segmentation by Gender:
- Males
- Females
Segmentation by End-User:
- Sleep Clinics/Labs
- Home Healthcare Settings
- Hospitals
- Others
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
Key Company Profiles
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- BMC Medical
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
- SomnoMed
- Glidewell
- ResMed
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
- Compumedics Limited
- Inspire Medical Systems
- Natus Medical
- Itamar Medical
Other Prominent Vendors
- Apex Medical
- Cadwell Industries
- SOMNOmedics
- Cleveland Medical Devices
- ProSomnus Sleep Technologies
- MEDITAS
- White Dental Healthcare
- Oventus
- Tomed
- Signifier Medical Technologies
- ApneaMed
- Nyxoah
- Vivos Therapeutics
- Somnowell
- RemSleep Holdings
- Siesta Medical
- Horizon Prime
- Nox Medical
- Onera Health
- LivaNova
- ZOLL Medical
- BRAEBON Medical
- Invacare
- Breas Medical
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
8 Introduction
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
10 Market Growth Enablers
11 Market Restraints
12 Market Landscape
13 Product
14 Age Group
15 Gender
16 End-User
17 Geography
18 North America
19 Europe
20 APAC
21 Latin America
22 Middle East & Africa
23 Competitive Landscape
24 Key Company Profiles
25 Other Prominent Vendors
26 Report Summary
27 Quantitative Summary
28 Appendix
