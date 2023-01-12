The Global Chocolate Confectionery Market is forecast to grow by $27.33 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chocolate Confectionery Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770970/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the chocolate confectionery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by frequent product launches, premiumization in chocolate confectionery, and rising demand for organic, functional, vegan, and gluten-free chocolate confectioneries.



The chocolate confectionery market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Chocolate bars

• Boxed assortments and seasonal variants

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the packaging innovations in the global chocolate confectionery market as one of the prime reasons driving the chocolate confectionery market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing emphasis on crafted chocolate confectionery and expansions and promotions by vendors through various strategies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the chocolate confectionery market covers the following areas:

• Chocolate confectionery market sizing

• Chocolate confectionery market forecast

• Chocolate confectionery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chocolate confectionery market vendors that include Boutique and Workshop, Cargill Inc., CEMOI Group, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Chukar Cherry Co. Inc., Divine Chocolate Ltd., Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., Firetree Chocolate Ltd., Lotte Corp, Mars Inc., Mast Brothers Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Moo Free Ltd., Nestle SA, Neuhaus NV, Peeps and Co. Inc., The Hershey Co., and Barry Callebaut AG. Also, the chocolate confectionery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

