The Global Academic E-Learning Market is forecast to grow by $147.89 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Academic E-Learning Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770968/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the academic e-learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the launch of new online degrees, increasing adoption of paid open-source LMS, and subject proficiency assessments and certifications.



The academic e-learning market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based



By End-user

• Higher education

• K12



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies HTML5 emerging as the main programming language for content authoring as one of the prime reasons driving the academic e-learning market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of online microlearning and the growing prominence for gamification and mobile apps for learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the academic e-learning market covers the following areas:

• Academic e-learning market sizing

• Academic e-learning market forecast

• Academic e-learning market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading academic e-learning market vendors that include 51Talk English International Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Berlitz Corp., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., EF Education First Ltd., inlingua International Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., LearnWorlds CY Ltd., MPS Ltd., NIIT Ltd, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Sanako Oy, TAL Education Group, Teachable, Inc, Udemy Inc, VIPKID HK Ltd., and WhiteHat Education Technology Pvt ltd. Also, the academic e-learning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770968/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________