Global Ceramic Injection Molding Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

The global ceramic injection molding market size reached US$ 402.41 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 643.92 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.15% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Ceramic injection molding (CIM) refers to an advanced manufacturing technology in which custom ceramic parts are fabricated using the injection mold process.

It is an economical solution for the production of complex ceramic parts. CIM offers numerous benefits, including wear and corrosion resistance, improved thermal and dimensional stability, high mechanical strength, etc. As a result, it is widely utilized across numerous industries, such as automotive, electronics, consumer goods, etc., to manufacture highly accurate ceramic components.



Ceramic Injection Molding Market Trends:



The increasing utilization of ceramic injection molding across the electronic and electrical industries on account of its complex designing abilities is primarily driving the growth of the global ceramic injection molding market.

In addition to this, the escalating need for strong, durable, and custom-designed ceramic mold castings that can be used for a variety of applications, including endoscopic tools, prosthetic replacements, dental implants, etc., is also augmenting the product demand in the medical sector.

CIM aid in modulating the roughness and surface quality of these medical components. Furthermore, advanced CIM-based products are recognized as a lightweight construction material, which makes it suitable for manufacturing automotive parts to improve overall vehicular efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the shifting preferences of various product manufacturers from conventional molding procedures toward CIM solutions for developing multi-functional components are further catalyzing the global market. CIM also aids in meeting the high technical standards and aesthetic requirements owing to its several benefits, including repeatability, automation, quick cycle time, and low risk of contamination.

Additionally, numerous technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and information and communication technology (ICT) solutions, to improve manufacturing processes and overall product quality, are expected to drive the global ceramic injection molding market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Akron Porcelain & Plastics Co., AMT Pte. Ltd., Ceramco Inc., CoorsTek Inc., INDO-MIM Pvt. Ltd., Klager Spritzguss GmbH & Co. KG, MICRO Manufacturing Solutions For Life, Morgan Advanced Materials, Nishimura Advanced Ceramics Co. Ltd., Ortech Advanced Ceramics and Paul Rauschert GmbH & Co. KG.



