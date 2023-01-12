Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022: Favorable Policies Encouraging Use of Biosimilars Present Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biosimilar contract manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.19% during 2022-2027. - More than 2 billion people worldwide cannot afford life-saving medicines, putting their lives at risk. Producing potentially life-saving drugs that are more accessible and affordable can help today's patients live better lives for a prolonged period and minimize health inequality. Biologic drugs are at the forefront of therapeutic developments, but their high cost accounts for a significant portion of public and private drug expenditure.

Comparatively, biosimilars are an equivalent effective drug at an affordable price, offering the promise of a more sustainable solution. As a result, the biosimilar market continues to post massive growth across all regions worldwide. Since 2015, the biosimilars market has been growing at a CAGR of more than 50%, and the future looks even better, with several favorable factors supporting its high growth. The increasing acceptance of biosimilars in treating diseases, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, and blood disorders, coupled with the low cost of biosimilars compared to branded biologics, are some of the major factors driving the market.

With the increasing demand for biosimilars, rise in approved biosimilars, and robust pipeline, the demand for outsourcing biosimilars manufacturing is also equally increasing. As a result, many pharma and biotech companies outsource biosimilar R&D and manufacturing to CMOs & CDMOs, which propel the biosimilar contract manufacturing market growth. Outsourcing biosimilar manufacturing enables pharma/biotech companies to reach the market early, free up their resources and manufacturing facilities, focus more on their core businesses and minimize the costs of their drugs. As a result, the CMOs industry is witnessing remarkable growth during the last decade and is expected to continue an even better growth trajectory in the coming years. The CMOs industry is undergoing a paradigm shift. Off-late CMOs are no longer working as just a one-off manufacturing option but have become an integral part of the supply chain of pharma/biotech companies.

In the beginning, major pharma companies continue to be significant contributors to the growth of the biopharma contract manufacturing market; contributions from biotechnology & life sciences companies also increasing in recent years, especially when the demand for biologics, including biosimilars, is at an all-time high worldwide. With the market entry of many biotech companies, there will be greater demand for contract manufacturing services in biologics, including the biosimilars market. Outsourcing the manufacturing function will enable biotech firms to introduce their products in the market without investing in building or upgrading their manufacturing units. As the costs of biosimilars must be kept significantly low, it makes sense for drug developers to outsource manufacturing activities to keep costs low. As a result, CMOs are witnessing healthy growth in their business from the biosimilar contract manufacturing market.

The demand for contract manufacturing services is gaining momentum owing to the increase in investments by big pharma companies for the R&D of various biologics and biosimilars. Moreover, the significant advantage of the reduction in overall investment for developing and manufacturing drugs with contract manufacturing is expected to increase the adoption of contract manufacturing services by pharma/biotech companies in the coming years. Leading CMOs are expanding their existing manufacturing capacities to maintain their strong position in the biosimilar contract manufacturing market. For instance, in April 2018, Catalent Pharma Solutions completed a USD 5.5 million expansion program at its 200,000+ square foot Philadelphia, Pennsylvania manufacturing site to provide additional clinical packaging and storage capacity.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 306 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2260.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5560.84 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Rise in Product Launches & Approvals of Biosimilars

Favorable Policies Encouraging Use of Biosimilars

Patent Expirations of Blockbuster Branded Biologic Drugs

Rising Potential of Biosimilars in Emerging Markets

Market Growth Enablers

Favorable Patient Demographics With Rise in Disease Burden

Robust Pipeline of Biosimilars Boosting Contract Manufacturing

Rising Investments for Developing Biosimilars

High Cost of Biologics & Surge in Demand for Biosimilars

Market Restraints

Quality Control and Supply Chain Issues With Contract Manufacturing

Complexities & Limitations Involved in Manufacturing Biosimilars

High Cost of Establishing Biomanufacturing Facilities

Segmentation by Source:

Mammalian

Non-mammalian

Segmentation by Scale of Operation:

Commercial

Research



Segmentation by Product:

Finished Dosage Form (FDF

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)

Segmentation by Indication:

Oncology

Blood Disorders

Inflammatory & Autoimmune Disorders

Others

Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

UK

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

South Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Key Vendors

Lonza

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Catalent

FUJIFILM

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Other Prominent Vendors

AbbVie

Abzena

AGC Biologic

Alcami

Almac Group

Avid Bioservices

Biocon

Element Materials Technology

Eurofins Scientific

Fresenius Kabi

Goodwin Biotechnology

Kemwell

mAbxience

Merck KGaA

Midas Pharma

Novartis AG

Pfizer

Rentschler Biopharma

Samsung Biologics

WuXi Biologics

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction



8 Premium Insights



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Growth Enablers



11 Market Restraints



12 Market Landscape



13 Source



14 Scale of Operation



15 Product



16 Indication



17 Geography

18 Europe



19 North America



20 APAC



21 Latin America



22 Middle East & Africa



23 Competitive Landscape



24 Key Company Profiles



25 Other Prominent Vendors



26 Report Summary



27 Quantitative Summary



28 Appendix



