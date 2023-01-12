The Global Robotic Palletizer Market is forecast to grow by $1783.61 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.71% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Palletizer Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05760304/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the robotic palletizer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the automation of material handling operations to reduce labor requirements, the advantages of robots over conventional palletizers, and the adoption of robots by small and medium-sized enterprises.



The robotic palletizer market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverage industry

• Ecommerce and logistics industry

• Healthcare industry

• Retail industry

• Others



By Type

• Articulated robots

• Collaborative robots



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in adoption of industrial internet of things (IIoT) technology in robotics as one of the prime reasons driving the robotic palletizer market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of collaborative robots in material handling and the shift toward 3D machine vision technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the robotic palletizer market covers the following areas:

• Robotic palletizer market sizing

• Robotic palletizer market forecast

• Robotic palletizer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading robotic palletizer market vendors that include ABB Ltd., ABC Packaging Machine Corp, Armstrong, Concetti S.p.a, DENSO Corp., Duravant LLC, FANUC Corp., Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KRONES AG, KUKA AG, MMCI Automation, Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd, Premier Tech Digital Ltd., Schneider Packaging Equipment Co Inc, Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC, Staubli International AG, Universal Robots AS, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Also, the robotic palletizer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



