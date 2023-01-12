The Global Dentures Market is forecast to grow by $991.6 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dentures Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05745782/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the dentures market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand for dental care, growing advances in technology, and the growing adoption of digital dentures.



The dentures market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Partial dentures

• Complete dentures



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Dental clinics

• Others



By Material

• Alginates

• Vinyl polysiloxane

• Polyether

• Polysulphides

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing dental tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the dentures market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic treatments and the easy availability of dentures on e-commerce sites will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the dentures market covers the following areas:

• Dentures market sizing

• Dentures market forecast

• Dentures market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dentures market vendors that include Amann Girrbach AG, Aspen Dental Management Inc., COLTENE Holding AG, Dental Manufacturing Spa, DENTCA Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., DIO Implant Co. Ltd., Global Dental Science LLC, H. Rauter GmbH and Co. KG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Keystone Industries, Merz Dental GmbH, Modern Dental Group Ltd., New Stetic SA, Renishaw Plc, Shandong Huge Dental Material Corp., Shofu Inc., Thommen Medical AG, and ZimVie Inc. Also, the dentures market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05745782/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________