KBW Bolsters European Investment Banking Franchise

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a leading specialist investment bank to the financial services and fintech sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), today named Alistair McKay as Head of European Investment Banking. In addition, Alex Smith and Gonzalo Smolders have joined the firm as Managing Directors.



Mr. McKay has been with KBW since 2018 as a Managing Director in the firm’s London office. He is a seasoned investment banker, with a substantial track record advising clients on mergers, initial public offerings, and other capital markets transactions. Prior to joining KBW, he served as a Managing Director at Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley, leading the asset and wealth management advisory groups at both banks. Mr. McKay also has previous experience in the private equity community, serving as CEO of a financial services-focused investment business owned by a leading European family office.

“Alistair has been a driving force behind KBW’s substantial growth in Europe in recent years,” said Thomas B. Michaud, KBW President & CEO. “He is a highly effective banker, with experience across all financial services verticals, and has earned the respect of both clients and colleagues alike. I congratulate Alistair on this well-deserved promotion and look forward to his continued contribution as a member of the KBW leadership team.”

Mr. Smith joins KBW with more than two decades of financial services experience, with previous stints at Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Mediobanca, and Santander. He has executed transactions in all financial subsectors, including asset management, fintech/financial infrastructure, and insurance with a particular focus on banking and specialty finance. He also brings a global perspective to KBW, having worked in Canada, Australia, and the UK.

Mr. Smolders joins from HSBC’s Financial Institutions Group having previously worked at Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley. He has nearly 20 years of investment banking, capital raising, and transaction advisory experience across UK and European financial services.

Mr. Smith and Mr. Smolders are based in KBW’s London office and report to Mr. McKay.

“We are delighted to welcome Alex and Gonzalo, two highly talented and experienced bankers, to the KBW platform,” noted Mr. McKay. “KBW continues to invest in our market-leading franchise as we expand our presence in Europe and open up new opportunities for clients.”

About KBW

KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking, specialty finance, and fintech sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

