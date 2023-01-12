Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Sales are projected to witness a CAGR of 11.7% during 2022-2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in adoption of automation in the FMCG sector is propelling autonomous mobile robots market growth. Increase in trend of robotic automation in e-commerce fulfilment centers presents attractive opportunities for manufacturers in the global autonomous mobile robots industry.



Businesses in end-use industries are leveraging autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to improve operational efficiency and productivity. Companies in the pharmaceutical, chemical, automotive, and food & beverage industries have increased the deployment of AMRs in their factory floors.

AMRs are considered more flexible and cost-effective to deploy than automated guided vehicle (AGVs). AMRs do not need much human oversight; hence, these are gaining traction in Industry 4.0 practices.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Adoption of AMRs in Multiple Industries : Rise in usage of smart robotics solutions in various industries is creating significant opportunities for manufacturers of autonomous mobile robots. Increase in applications of these machines in warehouses for material handling, sorting, and picking operations is generating substantial revenue for companies. Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies and sophisticated sensors and camera systems in AMRs have made them safer and precise in navigation tasks in end-use industries.





Key Drivers

Rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector is a key driver of the global autonomous mobile robots industry



Manufacturers in the global autonomous mobile robots market are equipping their products with artificial intelligence and advanced sensing technologies



Increase in adoption of AI-powered mobile robot system on the factory floor is likely to create lucrative opportunities for robotics companies



Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is projected to account for significant share of the market during the forecast period. Rapid pace of penetration of Industry 4.0 technologies, such as IoT and AI in smart manufacturing, has fueled lucrative opportunities for robotics manufacturers. They are developing robotics technology for IoT- and AI-based smart automation system to cater to demand for smart machines used in Industry 4.0. Furthermore, emergence of Industry 5.0 practices is likely to create new revenue streams for companies in the region.



As per autonomous mobile robots market outlook, Asia Pacific is projected to be a lucrative region during the forecast period. This is ascribed to rise in sales of packaged food products, apparel, and footwear. Rapid expansion of the FMCG and automotive manufacturing industries is likely to accelerate market development in the region.



Competition Landscape

The autonomous mobile robots market landscape is fragmented, with the presence of a large number of companies. Prominent companies in the market are Universal Robots, Teradyne Inc., Peer Robotics, Locus Robotics, KuKa AG, Körber AG, Kollmorgen, Intel Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Inc., ECA Group, ECA Group, Berkshire Grey, ANYbotics AG, and AMS, Inc.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Segmentation

Offering Hardware Software Services

Type Conveyor Lifting Automatic Trolley Multifunctional Others

Load Capacity Up to 500 Kg 500 Kg - 1000 Kg 1000 Kg - 2000 Kg Above 2000 Kg

Application Cardboard Boxes Trays Kegs Buckets Bags Crates Foil Bundles Others

End-use Industry Food & Beverage Beauty & Personal Care Pharmaceutical Chemical Automotive Others





Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC

South Africa

