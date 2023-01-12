US Youth Soccer Teams Up with Evolve1 to Launch Mental Wellness Platform for Youth Athletes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the new year kicking off, Evolve1™ and US Youth Soccer today announced a partnership to offer a first-of-its-kind mental training program application for its members.



Created by leading performance and sport psychology experts, the Evolve1 program is designed to help players develop a strong mental game through science-backed and proven strategies to better equip today’s athletes both on the field and in life. The partnership is an important and unique resource to pave a successful path for every member.

"US Youth Soccer National League is proud to partner with Evolve1 to offer the opportunity for athletes to gain a mental edge in sports and life,” said US Youth Soccer National League Commissioner Simon Collins. "The mental training program adds to our group of world-class partners, all of which support and provide resources to the US Youth Soccer family."

The partnership will bring the mental training program to the largest youth sports organization in the country. US Youth Soccer is committed to providing world-class support, resources, and leadership to its network of teams, coaches, and players.

“Now more than ever, it’s time to focus on the whole athlete and strengthen the mental muscle in our youth,” said Evolve1 CEO Toni Owens. “We're thrilled about this partnership as it’s another positive step in keeping the well-being of our young athletes a priority.”

Featuring skills and exercises similar to those used by top professionals, the Evolve1 performance program is a two-month program that takes players through a series of engaging video-based lessons with topics including self-image, courage, integrity, discipline, authenticity, and resilience. After completing the video, users will write goals and measure progress from there. The team leaderboard will show engagement and analytics for progress.

“We can measure self-esteem and self-confidence in these athletes and our goal is to increase both with E1 training,” said Evolve1 Director of Curriculum Dr. Debbie Crews. “This program is designed to influence their sports performance and their life.”

About Evolve1

Evolve1, an innovative sports platform for youth athletes, provides world-class youth mental training videos and lessons to help build self-esteem and confidence in sports and life. The revolutionary smartphone application provides daily mental conditioning training designed specifically for young athletes. Evolve 1’s curriculum is research-backed and informed by contributions from top sports psychologists and performance coaches. The Evolve1 multi-sport team app is available on iOS and Android platforms. Follow Evolve1 on social media via Instagram . To learn more about how Evolve can help teams, leagues or organizations, visit Evolve1.com .

About the United States Youth Soccer Association (US Youth Soccer)

US Youth Soccer , the largest youth sport organization in the country, is on a mission to provide world-class support, resources, and leadership, helping every member fulfill their goals on and off the field of play. US Youth Soccer registers nearly 2.5 million players annually. Through its programming, resources and leadership, US Youth Soccer is advancing the game for its 54 Member State Associations, 10,000 clubs and leagues and one million administrators, coaches, and volunteers. US Youth Soccer connects families and communities to the power of sports and its shared love of soccer. US Youth Soccer provides a path for every player, coach and referee offering programs that provide a fun, safe and healthy environment at every level of the game.

